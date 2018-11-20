By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Delicious Alchemy Rice Flake Porridge 450G

5(1)Write a review
Delicious Alchemy Rice Flake Porridge 450G
£ 2.40
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Rice Flake Porridge
  • For more recipes & tips, check out www.deliciousalchemy.com
  • Contact Us:
  • Facebook /deliciousalchemy
  • Twitter @4GlutenFreeFood
  • Freedom Flakes!
  • A little bowl of liberation to free your day in a tasty way
  • Gluten & dairy free - No apology needed!
  • All products are tested at every stage to make sure they're always safe for everyone on a gluten free diet
  • Try our... Porridge Oats
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Our rice flake porridge is made to be kind to sensitive tummies
  • No GMO
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rice Flakes

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a Nut free factory

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and odours.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Simmer in a saucepan with milk / water / dairy free alternative as above for 3-5 mins.
2. Serve immediately. Once cooked do not reheat.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Delicious Alchemy Ltd.,
  • 4 Atlas Way,
  • Sheffield,
  • S4 7QQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Delicious Alchemy Ltd.,
  • 4 Atlas Way,
  • Sheffield,
  • S4 7QQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g*Per Serving**
Energy 1512 kJ1150 kJ
-356 kcal272 kcal
Fat 0.4 g3.6 g
of which saturates 0.1 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate 81.0 g49.5 g
of which sugars 0.1 g9.1 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.3 g
Protein 6.8 g10.2 g
Salt 0.08 g0.24 g
*Rice Flake Porridge (as sold)--
**Rice Flake Porridge per serving 50g with 200ml semi-skimmed milk--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very good for oat and gluten free people my grandd

5 stars

very good for oat and gluten free people my granddaughter loves iy but tesco is always out of stock

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Alpro Almond Roasted Unsweetened Longlife Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 5 X 55G

£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Tesco Free From Rice Snaps 300G

£ 1.45
£0.48/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here