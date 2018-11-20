Delicious Alchemy Rice Flake Porridge 450G

very good for oat and gluten free people my grandd
very good for oat and gluten free people my granddaughter loves iy but tesco is always out of stock
Gluten Free Rice Flakes
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and odours.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Simmer in a saucepan with milk / water / dairy free alternative as above for 3-5 mins.
2. Serve immediately. Once cooked do not reheat.
Packed in UK
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g*
|Per Serving**
|Energy
|1512 kJ
|1150 kJ
|-
|356 kcal
|272 kcal
|Fat
|0.4 g
|3.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|81.0 g
|49.5 g
|of which sugars
|0.1 g
|9.1 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|10.2 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.24 g
|*Rice Flake Porridge (as sold)
|-
|-
|**Rice Flake Porridge per serving 50g with 200ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
