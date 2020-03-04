By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West 180G Creations Harissa Salmon

John West 180G Creations Harissa Salmon
Product Description

  • Chunked Atlantic Salmon with Vegetables, Giant Couscous and Lentils in a Spicy Harissa Style Dressing.
  • John West Creations are a delicious combination of grains and vegetables mixed with salmon or tuna, prepared to world inspired recipes. Made with select ingredients, Creations are a delicious way to enjoy 1 of your 5 a day with each pack containing a source of protein and Omega 3. You can enjoy Creations hot or cold, on their own, in a salad or as a side.
  • Liven up your mealtimes with John West Creations.
  • Great hot or cold
  • Super with a salad
  • One of 5 a day
  • Source of omega 3
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Atlantic Salmon Fish (20%), Giant Couscous (Water, Wheat Flour) (17%), Onions (11%), Red Peppers (11%), Grilled Aubergines (8%), Lentils (8%), Yellow Split Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Sugar, Red Quinoa, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Harissa Spices (2, 0%) (Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Caraway Seeds, Cinnamon), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Dried Garlic, Natural Cumin Flavour, Thickener: Guar Gum, Spice Extracts, Bay Leaf Powder, Natural Chilli Flavour, Natural Thyme Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

After opening keep unused product refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in France

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • www.john-west.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack 180g
Energy 688kJ/165kcal1239kJ/297kcal
Fat 8.6g16g
(of which saturates)1.2g2.2g
(of which polyunsaturates)2.6g4.7g
Carbohydrate 13g23g
(of which sugars)4.0g7.2g
Fibre 2.5g4.5g
Protein 7.6g14g
Salt 0.84g1.5g
This pack contains 0,14g Omega 3 per 100g--

Using Product Information

