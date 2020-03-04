John West 180G Creations Harissa Salmon

Product Description
- Chunked Atlantic Salmon with Vegetables, Giant Couscous and Lentils in a Spicy Harissa Style Dressing.
- John West Creations are a delicious combination of grains and vegetables mixed with salmon or tuna, prepared to world inspired recipes. Made with select ingredients, Creations are a delicious way to enjoy 1 of your 5 a day with each pack containing a source of protein and Omega 3. You can enjoy Creations hot or cold, on their own, in a salad or as a side.
- Liven up your mealtimes with John West Creations.
- Great hot or cold
- Super with a salad
- One of 5 a day
- Source of omega 3
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of protein
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Atlantic Salmon Fish (20%), Giant Couscous (Water, Wheat Flour) (17%), Onions (11%), Red Peppers (11%), Grilled Aubergines (8%), Lentils (8%), Yellow Split Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Sugar, Red Quinoa, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Harissa Spices (2, 0%) (Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Caraway Seeds, Cinnamon), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Dried Garlic, Natural Cumin Flavour, Thickener: Guar Gum, Spice Extracts, Bay Leaf Powder, Natural Chilli Flavour, Natural Thyme Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Wheat
Storage
After opening keep unused product refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in France
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
- www.john-west.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack 180g
|Energy
|688kJ/165kcal
|1239kJ/297kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|16g
|(of which saturates)
|1.2g
|2.2g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|2.6g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|23g
|(of which sugars)
|4.0g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.5g
|Protein
|7.6g
|14g
|Salt
|0.84g
|1.5g
|This pack contains 0,14g Omega 3 per 100g
|-
|-
