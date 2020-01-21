John West Creations Moroccan Salmon 180G

I,ve never tasted any thing so revolting in my lif
I,ve never tasted any thing so revolting in my life Mrs R Bradford
Atlantic Salmon Fish (20%), Onions, Carrots (14%), Bulgur Wheat (11%), Grilled Red Peppers (11%), Chickpeas (8%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sultanas (2, 0%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Orange Juice, Spices, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Orange Peel, Natural Orange Flavouring, Thickener: Guar Gum
After opening keep unused product refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produced in France
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack 180g
|Energy
|698kJ/167kcal
|1256kJ/300kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|14g
|(of which saturates)
|1.2g
|2.2g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|2.3g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|27g
|(of which sugars)
|4.8g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.7g
|Protein
|7.4g
|13g
|Salt
|0.76g
|1.4g
|This pack contains 0,14g Omega 3 per 100g
|-
|-
