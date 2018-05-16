Weetabix On The Go Chocolate Drink 3Pack 750Ml

Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured breakfast milk drink with added vitamins and iron. (UHT)
- Find us on Facebook:
- WeetabixOnTheGo
- A smooth & delicious breakfast drink
- Energy Fibre Protein* Same Sugar as a Glass of Milk*
- Iron contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- 33% less sugar than the dairy breakfast drinks category (4.9g/100ml. Category average 7,4g/100ml) Calculated June 2017
- *Average milk contains 4.7g-5.0g sugar per 100ml (skimmed/semi/whole).
- UK's No 1 Breakfast Drink
- Bottle - Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Lid - Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Sleeve - Card - Widely Recycled
- www.recyclenow.com
- A great solution for breakfast on the go
- With added vitamins and iron
- Source of fibre and protein
- No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or sweeteners
- Pack size: 750ML
- Source of fibre and protein
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (47%), Water, Milk Cream, Sugar, Wheat Fibre (2.0%), Starch, Milk Protein (1.3%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.0%), Malted Wheat Flour, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Gellan, Carrageenan), Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Soya For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once open treat as fresh milk, keep refrigerated and dispose of after 3 days.For best before, see bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled. Shake well before opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
Return to
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix Consumer Services,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
- 0800 212457 Mon - Fri 8am to 4:30pm, UK only
- www.weetabix.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x 250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy
|356kJ
|876kJ
|-
|85kcal
|209kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.5g
|6.3g
|9%
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|4.0g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|27g
|10%
|of which sugars
|7.3g
|18g
|20%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|5.3g
|Protein
|3.5g
|8.8g
|18%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.38g
|6%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.14mg
|0.35mg
|13%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.18mg
|0.45mg
|13%
|Niacin
|2.1mg
|5.1mg
|13%
|Folic Acid
|26µg
|65µg
|13%
|Iron
|1.8mg
|4.5mg
|13%
|Calcium
|103mg
|258mg
|13%
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|%RIs for vitamins and minerals are per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.