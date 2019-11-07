By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Spritz Peach & Nectarine 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Gallo Spritz Peach & Nectarine 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Grenache Rosé Blended with Fruit Flavours
  • Peach & Nectarine
  • Enjoy this taste sensation inspired by the sun-drenched fruits of California. Your favourite Gallo Californian Grenache Rosé has been gently spritzed and blended with flavours of succulent peach and ripe nectarine. Bursting with vibrant fruity notes, enjoy chilled or over ice.
  • Aromatized wine-product cocktail
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy this taste sensation inspired by the sun-drenched fruits of California. Your favourite Gallo Grenache Rosé has been gently spritzed and blended with flavours of succulent peach and ripe nectarine

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

E&J Gallo Winery

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Taste Category

Enjoy chilled or over ice

Grape Variety

Grenache

Vinification Details

  • The Grenache Rosé wine grown in the sun-drenched vineyards of California is complemented with peach & nectarine flavors, resulting in a crisp and fruit forward wine with a nice balance between sweetness and acidity.

History

  • Taste the Gallo family's knowledge and passion for wine in every glass. Gallo Family Vineyards has been producing innovative, quality wines for over 80 years. To find out more, join us on: facebook.com/GalloFamilyVineyardsUK

Regional Information

  • The grapes used in this blend were grown in an array of vineyards throughout the beautiful California Central Valley. An assortment of micro climates and soil types in the different vineyards leads to unique wine styles in the winery.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Refrigerated after opening

Produce of

Product of UK

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • J.Gallo Winery Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • J.Gallo Winery Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Simply delightful

5 stars

This is a lovely wine, full of flavour, but not overbearing. Perfect for sitting in the garden when the sun is out, or at any time. Delicious, this has become a firm favourite.

