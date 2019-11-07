Gallo Spritz Peach & Nectarine 75Cl

Simply delightful
This is a lovely wine, full of flavour, but not overbearing. Perfect for sitting in the garden when the sun is out, or at any time. Delicious, this has become a firm favourite.
California
Rosé
4.1
5.5% vol
E&J Gallo Winery
Screwcap
Cal Dennison
United Kingdom
Spirits
Enjoy chilled or over ice
Grenache
Ambient
Refrigerated after opening
Product of UK
18 Years
750ml
