Hovis Farmhouse Wholemeal 800G

Product Description
- Sliced Wholemeal Bread dusted with wheat flour
- When you've been baking bread for 130 years you learn a thing or two about how to make a great loaf. This traditional Farmhouse loaf is naturally rich in wholegrains and high in fibre as it's made with 100% wholemeal flour, finished with a delicate dusting of wheat flour.
- Premium baked
- Baked with Hovis milled flour
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Water, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Soya Flour, Wheat Protein, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, This product contains 61% Wholegrains from Wholemeal Flour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.
Number of uses
This loaf contains 18 slices
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST:
- TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Recycling info
Bag. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- Queries or Comments?
- We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
- www.hovis.co.uk
- UK: 0800 022 3394
- ROI: 1800 937502
- If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 44g
|%Reference Intake*
|Energy
|968kJ 229kcal
|426kJ 101kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.7g
|1.2g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrates
|37.8g
|16.6g
|6%
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|1.8g
|2%
|Fibre
|6.8g
|3.0g
|Protein
|10.0g
|4.4g
|9%
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.43g
|7%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This loaf contains 18 slices
|-
|-
|-
