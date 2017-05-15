By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peppa Pig Flip & Learn Phone

5(1)Write a review
Peppa Pig Flip & Learn Phone
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Call Peppa & other characters from the show & hear their greetings
  • Take part in Peppa's quiz, press the numbers to answer
  • Light-up screen
  • Make and receive calls with Peppa's Flip & Learn phone. Dial the multi-coloured buttons to listen to Peppa and other favourite characters from the popular TV series respond including Rebecca Rabbit, Suzy Sheep and Candy Cat! Play along with Peppa's fun quiz and use the number keys to answer. You can even pretend to take photos with the camera button. Also features a light-up screen, fun sound effects and the Peppa theme tune.
  • Requires 2 x AAA batteries (not included). Ages 3yrs+
  • Helps with early number and colour recognition
  • Builds communication and vocabulary skills
  • Encourages imaginative play

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years old

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years old

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great fun for the price

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this for my daughter who loves Peppa, takes it everywhere with her now!

Usually bought next

Playgo Ice Cream Set

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Peppa Medical Case

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Leapfrog 100 Words Book

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here