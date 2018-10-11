By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chipotle & Honey Bbq Beef Jerky 40G

£ 1.50
£3.75/100g
Each pack (40g)
  • Energy520kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Cuts of silverside beef, marinated with chipotle chilli and honey, then smoked.
  • Honey & Chipotle Carefully marinated in honey & spices, wood smoked and slow cooked We make our jerky in the breezy Scottish Highlands, using only the highest quality silverside beef from trusted farms. We inspect every single cut and trim it by hand, then marinate in a blend of herbs, spices and sweet, sticky sauces for at least 12 hours. Each piece is carefully smoked over beechwood for a deep, rich taste.
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Demerara Sugar, Tomato Purée, Flavouring, Honey (2%), Salt, Vinegar, Water, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Apricot Purée, Chipotle Chilli (0.5%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Garlic Powder, Soya Bean, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya and tomato.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland, using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Caution: Suitable for those with strong teeth.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1299kJ / 307kcal520kJ / 123kcal
Fat5.4g2.2g
Saturates2.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate34.7g13.9g
Sugars24.7g9.9g
Fibre1.8g0.7g
Protein29.1g11.6g
Salt3.1g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Caution: Suitable for those with strong teeth.

Tasty

5 stars

My daughter loves it but has to be the honey One x

