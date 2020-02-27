George Foreman 23400 Grill 2Ptn Compact

Horrible quality
Stopped working less than 2 months in. Might as well throw my money in the garbage. Incredibly unhappy!
Easy clean
Love the drip tray, makes the food taste better and so easy and quick to cook.
Just perfect for two of us
It is quick, easy and gives food great taste whilst reducing fat ! A win win !!
Great product
Bought this for my sister, very impressed good quality and good value
Great little grill
Great little grill. A bit on the small side but does the job, replaced our old large one & would recommend George Foreman grills. Better price online than in store..??!
Quick & Tasty Food
I bought this less than 2 weeks ago and have used it 4 times already. Quick and easy to use and very fast clean up after use. Recommend this version of the grill for one or two person cooking but so quick you can do 2 lots if you have guests. It was a very good price too!
Great little grill
I bought this item as I cannot eat anything with fat and it drains all fat off ie chops burgers bacon
good grill
Very good grill easy to use makes cooking very quick and the finish dish is cooked well.
Great little grill
Bought last week used it twice since I got it.did bacon in it
Great product
I bought this a few weeks ago and have found it invaluable.