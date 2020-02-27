By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
George Foreman 23400 Grill 2Ptn Compact

4.5(63)Write a review
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • George Foreman 23400 two-portion 760W grill in black
  • Non-stick cooking surface
  • Drip tray included
  • - Floating hinge enable cooking of extra thick food
  • - Sloping grill channels fat and grease in to a separate drip tray
  • - Stores vertically - so you can fit in to small areas
  • The George Foreman 23400 Compact 2 Portion Grill Cooks up 2 portions of food (235 sq cm) at a time.
  • The floating hinge enables cooking of extra thick foods in no time, by cooking the top and bottom simultaneously. The sloping grill plates channel fat and grease away from the food and into a separate flush fitting drip tray.
  • The Adjustable rear foot can be used flat for cooking sandwiches and Panini's, or angled for meats, burgers and sausages

Information

63 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible quality

1 stars

Stopped working less than 2 months in. Might as well throw my money in the garbage. Incredibly unhappy!

Easy clean

5 stars

Love the drip tray, makes the food taste better and so easy and quick to cook.

Just perfect for two of us

5 stars

It is quick, easy and gives food great taste whilst reducing fat ! A win win !!

Great product

5 stars

Bought this for my sister, very impressed good quality and good value

Great little grill

5 stars

Great little grill. A bit on the small side but does the job, replaced our old large one & would recommend George Foreman grills. Better price online than in store..??!

Quick & Tasty Food

5 stars

I bought this less than 2 weeks ago and have used it 4 times already. Quick and easy to use and very fast clean up after use. Recommend this version of the grill for one or two person cooking but so quick you can do 2 lots if you have guests. It was a very good price too!

Great little grill

5 stars

I bought this item as I cannot eat anything with fat and it drains all fat off ie chops burgers bacon

good grill

5 stars

Very good grill easy to use makes cooking very quick and the finish dish is cooked well.

Great little grill

5 stars

Bought last week used it twice since I got it.did bacon in it

Great product

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and have found it invaluable.

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

