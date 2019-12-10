Brewdog Elvis Juice 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Break out the rhinestone suit, gas up the Cadillac, and take this fruit farm for a test drive down Sunset Strip. Packing more fruit than the State of California, our citrus caped crusader will obliterate your senses.
- A zest zenith on the nose. Fruity foreplay gives way to an all out sensory assault. A truck load of grapefruit, orange and peach collide in an inter-state pile up. A fruity, hoppy cocktail of flavour builds to a crescendo and a bitter finale leaves you screaming for more. Elvis has left the building.
- Pay homage to the bejewelled Beelzebub of fruity IPAs. A hopped up power ballad for the twenty-first century. The King is back and he's juiced up and ready to roll. Elvis Juice, the absolute King in a world of wannabes.
- At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
- Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be.
- Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
- Grapefruit Infused IPA
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Hops, Yeast, Orange Peel, Grapefruit Peel
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.15
ABV
6.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- AB41 8BX.
- www.brewdog.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
