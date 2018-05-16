Oxo Stock Pot Reduced Salt Beef 80G

- Energy29kJ 7kcal<1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 739kJ/176kcal
Product Description
- Reduced Salt Concentrated Beef Stock
- Oxo Stock Pots are a concentrated beef stock.
- Oxo stock pots lift the flavour of every mouthful. Oxo beef Stock Pots are bursting with flavour, made with a special blend of real beef juices, vegetables, herbs & seasonings.
- Add an extra burst of flavour to your dishes with Oxo beef Stock Pots. For inspiration, why not try melting a beef stock pot into a delicious beef chilli, create a super soup, make a rich beef casserole, or stir into a beef curry. Whatever the dish, our beef Oxo Stock Pots transform everyday meals into family favourites.
- Yep, our beef stock pots are gluten free (like all of our stock pot range)! Oh and of course our stock pots are free from artificial colours and flavour enhancers too.
- Transform your meals with our best ever concentrated stock. As well as being delicious, Oxo stock pots are simple to prepare. Simply melt & stir into your favourite dish. Alternatively, dissolve the stock pot in 500ml boiling water, or 750ml if you are after a lighter stock. Whichever way you like your stock, Oxo stock pots will be ready in no time!
- Reduced salt - 25% less salt than standard product
- Bursting with flavour
- Made with real meat juices
- Rich beef with onion & rosemary
- For a deeper, richer flavour
- Made with our rich flavoursome blend of meat juices, vegetables, herbs & seasonings
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours and flavour enhancers
- Pack size: 80g
- Reduced salt
Information
Ingredients
Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Iodised Salt, Beef Stock (5%) (Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Beef Bone Stock, Water) Salt), Natural Onion Flavouring, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Palm Oil, Sugar, Autolysed Yeast Extract (Autolysed Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Extract), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Ground Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Rosemary, Ground Thyme, Salt, Natural Rosemary Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Why not... brighten up a hearty Beef Hot Pot or stir into a bubbling Bolognese.
- Dissolve in 500ml boiling water (or 750ml for a lighter stock)
- Alternatively simply melt & stir in while cooking
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 20 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 374342 (ROI 1800 93 2814) stating when and where you bought it. Monday - Friday 9am-5pm.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per Portion (100ml) as prepared
|Energy
|739kJ/176kcal
|29kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|1.0g
|of which Sugars
|8.4g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|12.19g
|0.49g
