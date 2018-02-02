By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kitsound Boombar Purple

4.5(19)Write a review
Kitsound Boombar Purple
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Bluetooth® connectivity
  • Built-in microphone for call handling
  • Includes a protective carry case
  • - Bluetooth and line-in connectivity
  • - Portable design
  • - Up to 20 hours play time
  • - Hands-free function for taking calls
  • Welcome to the BoomBar+, the ultraportable, compact Bluetooth speaker that creates audio to rival its bigger counterparts. Following the original Boombar's success, this design has been refined so you can enjoy your music even more.
  • KitSound BoomBar+ Portable Wireless Speaker, Purple

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

19 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great sound for such a small compact speaker.

5 stars

We bought this for my daughter for Christmas, she really loved it and likes the colour.

Great sound

5 stars

Bought this for my nieces birthday. Great quality of sound for price and a great colour.

Big improvement on the iPhone speaker

5 stars

Very satisfied with the performance.lasts a very long time between charges.the finish is of a Matt surface and resists marks.

Good Sound great colour

4 stars

I bought this as a xmas present for my daughter, she loves it. lightweight, really bright colour and good sound

Like having a DAB radio

5 stars

Can play any radio station or Spotify with full control from your phone and holds a charge well, excellent performance.

Amazing product!

5 stars

Love the colour of this and not to mention the sound quality is amazing! Wonderful portable item also!

Super Boom-Bar

4 stars

This was a present for my Grandson's birthday. It was perfect for him. I would recommend one of these. he was 12 years old. I ordered it on-line and picked it up the next day at my local TESCOs. Very convenient.

Super colour, good sounds

4 stars

Item arrived quickly, sounds great for a small speaker. Logs on quickly via Bluetooth. Only niggle is 1 button controls everything, this can be tricky

Great bit of kit

5 stars

I bought this to pair up to my phone for music. Easy to set up, works well.

Great little speaker with big sounds

5 stars

I bought this boombar 3 weeks ago, for saying its small it has a great sound

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here