Kitsound Boombar Purple

Great sound for such a small compact speaker.
We bought this for my daughter for Christmas, she really loved it and likes the colour.
Great sound
Bought this for my nieces birthday. Great quality of sound for price and a great colour.
Big improvement on the iPhone speaker
Very satisfied with the performance.lasts a very long time between charges.the finish is of a Matt surface and resists marks.
Good Sound great colour
I bought this as a xmas present for my daughter, she loves it. lightweight, really bright colour and good sound
Like having a DAB radio
Can play any radio station or Spotify with full control from your phone and holds a charge well, excellent performance.
Amazing product!
Love the colour of this and not to mention the sound quality is amazing! Wonderful portable item also!
Super Boom-Bar
This was a present for my Grandson's birthday. It was perfect for him. I would recommend one of these. he was 12 years old. I ordered it on-line and picked it up the next day at my local TESCOs. Very convenient.
Super colour, good sounds
Item arrived quickly, sounds great for a small speaker. Logs on quickly via Bluetooth. Only niggle is 1 button controls everything, this can be tricky
Great bit of kit
I bought this to pair up to my phone for music. Easy to set up, works well.
Great little speaker with big sounds
I bought this boombar 3 weeks ago, for saying its small it has a great sound