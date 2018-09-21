Kitsound Boombar Black

Volume poor
I was expecting the item to have better quality sound and volume.I was disappointed and will be seeking a full refund.its ok if you want a quite night in!
Great features for a while...
I brought this speaker a few months ago, all was well for the first few months, the sound was great, easily portable etc. After a while the speaker starts to sound distorted at higher volumes with a crackling sound. It’s a great speaker for a short term experience. But if you’re looking for a long term speaker this isn’t it.
Great Buy
Only had this for a couple of weeks. Easy to set up, good sound and perfect for listening to music.
Fabulous sound and light :)
A very happy bunny, only missing feature is extra volume... though neighbours wouldn't appreciate! So light will be coming everywhere :)
Not suitable for spoken word
If you intend to use this product for listening to audiobooks the speaker keeps cutting out about one second of audio every time there is a pause between sentences making in unusable, it's probably ok for music but unusable for spoken word, very disappointed.
Smart portable speaker
Perfect size for use mainly in the kitchen but easy to take to different rooms when needed and also for taking away when travelling. Very simple and quick to set up.
Dance class with the girls
This speaker is amamzing ! The sound quality is so powerful . I have had others in the past and payed double but not charged as quick and had the volume this speaker has . It filled a hall when doing dance class with the lady’s ! I have recommended this product to everyone I know :) very happy customer !
Brilliant quality
I brought this for my daughter because her previous one broke. She loves this one! The sound quality is brilliant and can go very loud!! The battery life is also good lasts a long time. Looks good and comes with a carry case. For the price its excellent!!
very easy to use
just got this very easy to set up great sound and bass only 1 thing is their is no volume control but still great sound would buy another
good
Bought as Christmas present, my brother was happy, for me the product is ok