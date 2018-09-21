By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kitsound Boombar Black

4(31)Write a review
Kitsound Boombar Black
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Bluetooth and line-in connectivity
  • Portable design
  • Up to 20 hours play time
  • The KitSound™ Boombar+ speaker in black delivers powerful audio for its compact size. This portable speaker features a carry handle and comes with a protective carry case to take your music with you and keep the speaker free from damage.
  • Bluetooth® speaker
  • Pair a compatible device with the KitSound™ speaker and start listening to your music wirelessly in an instant. A 3.5mm AUX-in port and cable are included so you can listen to music from even more devices with a wired connection.
  • Up to 20 hours of music
  • Charge up the Boombar+ and enjoy up to 20 hours of audio playback. The wireless speaker can be taken on the go without being restricted by a power source.
  • Call-handling function
  • A built-in microphone makes hands-free calling easy with the small speaker. The music stops when there's an incoming call and begins again when you hang up.

Information

31 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Volume poor

2 stars

I was expecting the item to have better quality sound and volume.I was disappointed and will be seeking a full refund.its ok if you want a quite night in!

Great features for a while...

3 stars

I brought this speaker a few months ago, all was well for the first few months, the sound was great, easily portable etc. After a while the speaker starts to sound distorted at higher volumes with a crackling sound. It’s a great speaker for a short term experience. But if you’re looking for a long term speaker this isn’t it.

Great Buy

5 stars

Only had this for a couple of weeks. Easy to set up, good sound and perfect for listening to music.

Fabulous sound and light :)

4 stars

A very happy bunny, only missing feature is extra volume... though neighbours wouldn't appreciate! So light will be coming everywhere :)

Not suitable for spoken word

1 stars

If you intend to use this product for listening to audiobooks the speaker keeps cutting out about one second of audio every time there is a pause between sentences making in unusable, it's probably ok for music but unusable for spoken word, very disappointed.

Smart portable speaker

4 stars

Perfect size for use mainly in the kitchen but easy to take to different rooms when needed and also for taking away when travelling. Very simple and quick to set up.

Dance class with the girls

5 stars

This speaker is amamzing ! The sound quality is so powerful . I have had others in the past and payed double but not charged as quick and had the volume this speaker has . It filled a hall when doing dance class with the lady’s ! I have recommended this product to everyone I know :) very happy customer !

Brilliant quality

5 stars

I brought this for my daughter because her previous one broke. She loves this one! The sound quality is brilliant and can go very loud!! The battery life is also good lasts a long time. Looks good and comes with a carry case. For the price its excellent!!

very easy to use

4 stars

just got this very easy to set up great sound and bass only 1 thing is their is no volume control but still great sound would buy another

good

3 stars

Bought as Christmas present, my brother was happy, for me the product is ok

