Tesco Strawberry Seedless Grapes 400g

They tasted rather sweet and rather like strawberries. I kept them in the fridge and they were able to last me.
Very disappointing.
The day I started using them which was only the day after they had been delivered and well within the use by date they were already looking and tasting sad even though they had been kept in the fridge as stated. I threw most of them away and will not buy that variety again.
strawberry grapes
OMG .... theses are deeeeeelish
They don't taste like strawberries, very small and bitter.