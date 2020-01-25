By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry Seedless Grapes 400G

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Strawberry Seedless Grapes 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Seedless Grapes 400g
  • Tesco Strawberry Seedless Grapes 400g
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Grapes

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy308kJ / 73kcal308kJ / 73kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.0g17.0g
Sugars17.0g17.0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

They tasted rather sweet and rather like strawberr

5 stars

They tasted rather sweet and rather like strawberries. I kept them in the fridge and they were able to last me.

Very disappointing.

2 stars

The day I started using them which was only the day after they had been delivered and well within the use by date they were already looking and tasting sad even though they had been kept in the fridge as stated. I threw most of them away and will not buy that variety again.

strawberry grapes

5 stars

OMG .... theses are deeeeeelish

They don't taste like strawberries, very small and

1 stars

They don't taste like strawberries, very small and bitter.

Usually bought next

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.25
£0.83/kg

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 2.5Kg

£ 1.75
£0.70/kg

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango

£ 0.89
£0.89/each

Tesco Watermelon

£ 2.99
£2.99/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here