Vigar Premium Dish Brush With Scraper

Next to useless....
It started so well, seemed sturdy, but then I put it in a weak bleach solution, along with my dishcloth - something I've done for ever with every brush I've ever owned, and a day later it disintegrated. Not amused, how else are you meant to ensure that they get a thorough clean once a week? Shall be returning to local store.
Absolute rubbish
I wish I had read the reviews first. It fell to pieces and the head broke off after one week. I cannot believe this is still on sale.
Don’t buy
Poor Quality, Broke on second use. Useless.
Poor quality, better off with Ikea!
Back to Ikea I think. This broke after very little use. Ikea one bought years ago still in use (not for dishes anymore), fraction of the price, superior in quality!
Broke almost instantly
Snapped after 2 uses, I don't think I go particularly heavy-handed on dishes either. The head didn't detach, it just broke off.
How can this still be on sale?
The first one I had two years ago was great and did the job and lasted over a year. I purchased another one and it fell to bits in a few weeks. Thought that might be a one off - but no, the next one fell to bits again in a short time - green bristles everywhere except on the brush; discoloured and cracking plastic contributed the the rapid decline. No more for me unfortunately.
head broke off after a few weeks of light usage
The only washing up brush I've had in 50 years that broke! Barely used and the head snapped off!
disastrous
very poor quality, it fell apart very rapidly, not only did the bristles fall out but it split in half.
Absolutely RUBBISH!!!
If I could give 0 stars I would. Bought one of these brushes, wondered why there was green bristles floating in the water. The plastic had split right across the scraper and it cane off completely. So back to tesco and they replaced it. A few days later, I see green bristles in the sink. This brush has had a chunk of plastic split off too. This one is going back for a refund. Really really poor quality. Why do they fall apart?!
Not fit for purpose.
Do not buy this product. Used it 3 times and the tufts started coming out. After 5 times it had no tufts left.