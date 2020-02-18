By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vigar Premium Dish Brush With Scraper

1.5(36)Write a review
Vigar Premium Dish Brush With Scraper
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Large round dish brush
  • Acrylic with nylon bristle construction
  • With built in scraper
  • Designed in Spain, this premium dish brush from Vigar features a clear acrylic body, soft-touch coloured round-shaped head and green nylon bristles. It includes a built-in scrap and features an ergonomic teardrop shape handle with hanging hole.

Information

36 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Next to useless....

1 stars

It started so well, seemed sturdy, but then I put it in a weak bleach solution, along with my dishcloth - something I've done for ever with every brush I've ever owned, and a day later it disintegrated. Not amused, how else are you meant to ensure that they get a thorough clean once a week? Shall be returning to local store.

Absolute rubbish

1 stars

I wish I had read the reviews first. It fell to pieces and the head broke off after one week. I cannot believe this is still on sale.

Don’t buy

1 stars

Poor Quality, Broke on second use. Useless.

Poor quality, better off with Ikea!

1 stars

Back to Ikea I think. This broke after very little use. Ikea one bought years ago still in use (not for dishes anymore), fraction of the price, superior in quality!

Broke almost instantly

1 stars

Snapped after 2 uses, I don't think I go particularly heavy-handed on dishes either. The head didn't detach, it just broke off.

How can this still be on sale?

1 stars

The first one I had two years ago was great and did the job and lasted over a year. I purchased another one and it fell to bits in a few weeks. Thought that might be a one off - but no, the next one fell to bits again in a short time - green bristles everywhere except on the brush; discoloured and cracking plastic contributed the the rapid decline. No more for me unfortunately.

head broke off after a few weeks of light usage

1 stars

The only washing up brush I've had in 50 years that broke! Barely used and the head snapped off!

disastrous

1 stars

very poor quality, it fell apart very rapidly, not only did the bristles fall out but it split in half.

Absolutely RUBBISH!!!

1 stars

If I could give 0 stars I would. Bought one of these brushes, wondered why there was green bristles floating in the water. The plastic had split right across the scraper and it cane off completely. So back to tesco and they replaced it. A few days later, I see green bristles in the sink. This brush has had a chunk of plastic split off too. This one is going back for a refund. Really really poor quality. Why do they fall apart?!

Not fit for purpose.

1 stars

Do not buy this product. Used it 3 times and the tufts started coming out. After 5 times it had no tufts left.

