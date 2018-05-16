Branston Reduced Sugar And Salt Beans 4 Pack 1640G

Product Description
- Reduced sugar and salt Baked Beans in tomato sauce with sugar and sweetener
- Our Reduced Sugar & Salt Baked Beans are in a rich and tasty tomato sauce. Baked Beans are a good source of fibre, low in sugar and fat and are great as part of a balanced everyday diet.
- Contains 30% less sugar and salt than standard Branston baked beans
- 1 of your 5 a-day
- High in fibre and protein
- Low in fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 1640g
Information
Ingredients
Beans (51%), Tomatoes (38%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Spices, Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Number of uses
5 a day: Portion Size: 1/2 can; This pack contains (4 x) 2 servings
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- UK Customer Quality Guarantee:
- If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.branstonbeans.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 410g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|Energy (kJ)
|356
|730
|Energy (kcal)
|85
|173
|Fat (g)
|0.5
|1.0
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.5
|25.6
|of which sugars (g)
|2.8
|5.7
|Fibre (g)
|5.1
|10.5
|Protein (g)
|5.0
|10.2
|Salt (g)
|0.39
|0.79
|-
|-
