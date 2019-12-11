Old El Paso Crispy Chicken Dinner Kit 351G
Offer
- Energy434 kJ 103 kcal5%
- Fat1.9 g3%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars1.4 g2%
- Salt0.60 g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 989 kJ / 234 kcal
Product Description
- 8 Stand 'N Stuff ™ Soft Flour Tortillas, 1 Think ‘N Chunky Tomato topping salsa, 1 Crispy Fajita Seasoning Mix.
- For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
- Facebook /oldelpasouk
- Twitter @oldelpasouk
- Instagram @oldelpasouk
- Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Easy to fill and offers endless creativity
- Make it fresh with avocados
- Got a sweet tooth? Make a dessert taco
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 351g
Information
Ingredients
Stand ´N Stuff ™ Soft Flour Tortillas (55%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Salt, Salsa for Topping (31%): Chopped Tomatoes (64%), Onions (17%), Green Peppers (11%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chili Pepper (0.4%), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Modified Corn Starch, Seasoning Mix (14%): Wheat Flour, Salt, Wheat Bran, Spices (Paprika, Turmeric, Black Pepper) (4%), Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion), Flavouring, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 500 g chicken fillet, cut into strips
- 1/2 chopped fresh pineapple
- 1 avocado, chopped
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 2 handfuls mixed lettuce
- 1 Toss the chicken and 2 tablespoons of oil in a bowl. Sprinkle over the seasoning mix & press to coat. Place on a lined oven tray in a single layer. Pre-heat oven 225°C ( 205°C fan-assisted ovens). Bake the chicken for 15 minutes or until super crispy.
- 2 Warm the tortillas.
- Remove tortillas from pack and divide into 2 stacks.
- Microwave - place the tortillas on a plate and put them in the microwave. Heat for 30 seconds on High (800 watts). Separate the tortillas and keep them covered until ready to serve. Times may vary depending on wattage of microwave oven.
- Oven - Pre-heat the oven to 165°C (145°C fan-assisted ovens). Separate the tortillas from each other and wrap them in foil or greaseproof paper. Heat for about 7 minutes. Keep them covered until ready to serve.
- 3 Load your soft tacos with the crispy chicken, pineapple, red onion, avocado, lettuce & saucy salsa. Serve and enjoy!
- Top Tip
- Pimp your tacos by adding lots of crumbled feta & pickled jalapeños
- Serves 4 amigos 20 mins
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
351g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each taco (44g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold):
|%* (44g)
|Energy
|989 kJ / 234 kcal
|434 kJ / 103 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|4.3 g
|1.9 g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|40.9 g
|17.9 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|3.2 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|6.6 g
|2.9 g
|6%
|Salt
|1.37 g
|0.60 g
|10%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019