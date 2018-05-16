By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
President Camembert Creme Cheese 135G

£ 1.50
£11.12/kg

Product Description

  • Soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk.
  • Président Camembert Crème
  • Our Camembert Crème is a meltingly soft cow's milk cheese.
  • Perfectly ripe with an ultra-thin rind, it's ready to enjoy straight from the fridge. A real treat for those with a taste for creamy, mild cheeses.
  • At Président, we think life's greatest pleasures are also the simple things. Try our meltingly soft Camembert Crème, served with crumbly oatcakes and a cranberry chutney.
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Always ready
  • Mild & creamy
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France

Name and address

  • LF Bd Arago,
  • Zl des Touches,
  • 53810 Changé,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.president.uk.com

Net Contents

135g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy1189kJ / 287kcal
Fat25g
of which saturates18g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein16g
Salt1.3g

