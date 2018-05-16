President Camembert Creme Cheese 135G

Product Description
- Soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk.
- Président Camembert Crème
- Our Camembert Crème is a meltingly soft cow's milk cheese.
- Perfectly ripe with an ultra-thin rind, it's ready to enjoy straight from the fridge. A real treat for those with a taste for creamy, mild cheeses.
- At Président, we think life's greatest pleasures are also the simple things. Try our meltingly soft Camembert Crème, served with crumbly oatcakes and a cranberry chutney.
- Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Not suitable for vegetarians.
- Always ready
- Mild & creamy
- Pack size: 135g
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use by: see side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in France
Name and address
- LF Bd Arago,
- Zl des Touches,
- 53810 Changé,
- France.
135g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1189kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|25g
|of which saturates
|18g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|16g
|Salt
|1.3g
