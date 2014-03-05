Ortis Fruits And Fibres Cubes 12'S
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Chewable Cubes Made With Fig And Rhubarb
- A 1 A Day Food Supplement
- Contain Figs, Rhubarb, Tamarind And Dates
- Fruits & Fibres, chewable fruit cubes with rhubarb, tamarind & fig to contribute to normal bowel function
- 12 chewable cubes each contains 70% fig
- 100% natural origin
- Rich in fibres
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
Information
Ingredients
Figs (Ficus Carica L. - 7, 35 g/cube), Wheat Syrup (Gluten Free), Rhubarb (Rheum Palmatum L./ Rheum Officinale Baill. - 496 mg/ cube), Glycerin, Guar Gum (Cyamopsis Tetragonolobus (L.) Taub. - 400 mg/cube), Tamarind Pulp (Tamarindus Indica L. - 400 mg/cube), Concentrated Dates (Phoenix Dactylifera L. 200 mg/cube), Fig Flavouring
Storage
Preferably store in a dry and dark place at room temperature. The colour, smell and taste may vary but will have no effect on the efficacy, this is due to the natural characteristics of the ingredients.For best before date see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use: This is not a confectionery product, but a food supplement to contribute to normal intestinal transit.
- Each 1 cube in the evening, with a large glass of water.
Warnings
- Warnings: This product is not recommended for children under 12 years. Do not use without medical advice if pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not use for extended periods of time without medical advice.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily amount of 1 cube in the evening. Food supplements are not a substitute for a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Keep out of reach of young children.
Name and address
- Laboratories Ortis sprl,
- Hinter der Heck 46,
- 4750 Elsenborn,
- Belgium.
Distributor address
- Kelkin Ltd.,
- Unit 1,
- Crosslands Industrial Park,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12.
- BBI Healthcare Ltd,
- Kelkin Ltd.,
- Unit 1, Crosslands Industrial Park,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12.
- 01-4600400
- info@kelkin.ie
- www.kelkin.ie
- BBI Healthcare Ltd,
- Unit 2 Pencoed Technology Park,
- Pencoed,
- Bridgend,
- CF35 5AQ.
Net Contents
120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 cube (10 g)
|Energy
|1121 kJ/
|112 kJ/
|-
|266 kcal
|27 kcal
|Fats
|1.7 g
|0.17 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.02 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|5.3 g
|of which sugars
|52 g
|5.2 g
|Fibre
|16 g
|1.6 g
|Protein
|3.9 g
|0.39 g
|Salt
|0.63 g
|negligible amount
Safety information
