Munchkin Bath Toy Ocean Squirts

- Bath toys squirt & float.
- Includes a fish, penguin, seahorse, and starfish.
- Durable
- Great for underwater bubbles and bath games
- Munchkin's 4 Squirtin Sea Squirts offer a simple, interactive way to pack big fun into a compact space. With this pack of four ocean animal squirters, you can introduce marine-inspired play and teach your child about sea creatures, all at the same time. Perfect size and softness for little hands to hold and squeeze. Each brightly-coloured bath toy floats, squirts water, and is sized just right for little hands to grasp and squeeze. They're also durable, so you don't have to worry about chipping or breaking. See what adventures unfold when you add these ocean friends to your bathtime mix! Set of 4 ocean animal bath toys that squirt water and float
- Colours and styles may vary.
Made in China
- Hand wash; squeeze out water and allow to air dry.
- For your child's safety and health. Warning:
- To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should not be used as a teether and should be used under adult supervision only. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.
- Lindam Ltd. (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- HG3 1UF,
9 Months
