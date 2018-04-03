By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Black

4.5(35)Write a review
Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Black
£ 32.00
£32.00/each

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 23331 Colours Plus 2-slice toaster in black
  • 6 heat settings
  • 1-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • - Russell Hobbs® Colours Plus 2 slice toaster - black
  • - 6 heat settings
  • - 1-year manufacturer's warranty
  • Ideally suited to a stylish kitchen, the Russell Hobbs Colours Plus two-slice toaster in black has a handy ‘lift-and-look' feature which allows you to monitor your toast without cancelling the cycle, plus 6 heat settings.
  • Stylish design
  • With a black metal body and stainless-steel accents, this Russell Hobbs toaster will provide a stunning focal point in your kitchen. With black trim, knobs and buttons, plus a red indicator light, it's a classic design.
  • Safety and cleaning features
  • This two-slice toaster has a high-lift facility, so it's easier to get smaller items, such as crumpets, from the toaster without the danger of burning your fingers. The concealed removable crumb tray makes cleaning this red toaster easy.
  • Flexible functions
  • With six heat settings for variable browning control and two wide slots, the Russell Hobbs toaster accommodates thick slices of bread, as well as bagels, scones and crumpets. The ‘lift-and-look' feature allows you to check the progress of your toast without having to cancel the toasting cycle. This cream toaster also offers useful Defrost, Reheat and Cancel functions.
  • Matching kettle available.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

35 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good toaster

5 stars

I bought this toaster week ago and so far is working great

Good size toaster

4 stars

Purchased this Russell Hobbs toaster to replace old one and very happy with price

Works perfectly, as stated.

5 stars

I bought this as a replacement and it works perfectly and is definitely 50% faster than my old toaster!

good quality

5 stars

Good two slice toaster at a a good price. Speedy delivery.

So far, so good...

4 stars

Looks nice - plain, maybe not trendy, but we like it like that! Makes toast of even colour. Only strange thing is, if you use the early pop-up feature, there's a bit of an electric flash.

Sleek design

5 stars

I bought this as a colour pop in a neutral kitchen, it provides a sleek and edgy design without glaring colour. A great addition to my kitchen.

Russell Hobbs toaster

5 stars

Very pleased with this toaster. It does toast very quickly The little grip is that that the cord could be a bit longer it is a lot shorter then my last Russell hobs

Great toaster

5 stars

It's quick - and the lift up feature, if your family is like mine and have all degrees of browness, is brilliant

Some good features

4 stars

I bought this to replace our existing toaster which had bitten the dust. Whilst we're happy with most aspects of this Russell Hobbs toaster - for example the colours match the rest of our appliances, it has the capacity to take thicker slices than our previous toaster, and it raises the toasted bread nice and high so you don't burn your fingers removing it - the sound when the toast pops up is very 'tinny'. I'm sure the quality otherwise is fine, but it's a shame Russell Hobbs couldn't insulate it to ensure the pop-up didn't make it sound so cheap!

It's a working toaster!

4 stars

It's a toaster, it fits a standard toast, and guess what! It toasts!

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here