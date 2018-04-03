Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Black

Very good toaster
I bought this toaster week ago and so far is working great
Good size toaster
Purchased this Russell Hobbs toaster to replace old one and very happy with price
Works perfectly, as stated.
I bought this as a replacement and it works perfectly and is definitely 50% faster than my old toaster!
good quality
Good two slice toaster at a a good price. Speedy delivery.
So far, so good...
Looks nice - plain, maybe not trendy, but we like it like that! Makes toast of even colour. Only strange thing is, if you use the early pop-up feature, there's a bit of an electric flash.
Sleek design
I bought this as a colour pop in a neutral kitchen, it provides a sleek and edgy design without glaring colour. A great addition to my kitchen.
Russell Hobbs toaster
Very pleased with this toaster. It does toast very quickly The little grip is that that the cord could be a bit longer it is a lot shorter then my last Russell hobs
Great toaster
It's quick - and the lift up feature, if your family is like mine and have all degrees of browness, is brilliant
Some good features
I bought this to replace our existing toaster which had bitten the dust. Whilst we're happy with most aspects of this Russell Hobbs toaster - for example the colours match the rest of our appliances, it has the capacity to take thicker slices than our previous toaster, and it raises the toasted bread nice and high so you don't burn your fingers removing it - the sound when the toast pops up is very 'tinny'. I'm sure the quality otherwise is fine, but it's a shame Russell Hobbs couldn't insulate it to ensure the pop-up didn't make it sound so cheap!
It's a working toaster!
It's a toaster, it fits a standard toast, and guess what! It toasts!