By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel Kettle

4.5(77)Write a review
Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel Kettle
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 20420 Chester kettle in stainless steel with 1.7L capacity
  • ‘Perfect-pour’ technology
  • 2-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • - Fast Boil - Boils one cup (235ml) in 45 seconds.
  • - 1.7litre capacity
  • - Measure out and boil exactly what you need with the internal 'rapid boil zone'
  • The Russell Hobbs Chester kettle is an elegant, polished stainless steel kettle. You can now measure out and boil exactly what you need with the internal 'rapid boil zone' indicators. One cup will only take 45 seconds, and the perfect pour spout avoids water spillage, making this kettle a real delight.
  • Matching Toaster available Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel 4 Slice Toaster and Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

77 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid this product

2 stars

Bought this produce less than a year ago, it has already broken. The on/off switch has come away from it's mounting and left a bare wire. Cannot find a way to report the fault, I have purchased a new kettle from another outlet.

Looks great,boils fast, easy to clean, bit noisy!

4 stars

Love this kettle! I recently bought it, and it looks fabulous. The only downside to it is the fact it is rather noisy. However at least you know it is on and when it is finished. Boils fast and is easy to clean.

Bought as present

5 stars

Bought as present as they had the previous one and liked it so much. Bought the updated one.

Simple, classy and goes with the kitchen nicely

4 stars

Only had it a week and so far so good. Surprisingly it’s cheaper in Tesco than on Groupon #shockhorror. Simple functions and quick to boil too. I likey mucho. Oh btw, get the toaster too....they go together like tea and toast haha :P

Good product

4 stars

Good kettle - a little noisy - but this does not worry me

Great kettle

5 stars

Good value, good size, easy to fill and pour from.

Great kettle for price

5 stars

Have had this for a couple of weeks and I am very happy with it. Pours well which my last kettle didnt.

Good Value purchase

5 stars

Always trust Russell Hobbs ..had similar models to this one and last well.

Good value kettle

4 stars

Bought to replace similar kettle which failed after 6 years. Seems to be good quality for the price

Shiny new !!

4 stars

Got this as replacement , looks good , works good , winner !! Going to try and descale it more as other kettle was neglected !!

1-10 of 77 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 4Tss15 4 Slice Stainless Toaster

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel 2 Slice

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Tesco Jkss16 Stainless Steel Kettle New

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Tesco Jk30 Stainless Steel Kettle

£ 12.00
£12.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here