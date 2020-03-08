Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel Kettle

Avoid this product
Bought this produce less than a year ago, it has already broken. The on/off switch has come away from it's mounting and left a bare wire. Cannot find a way to report the fault, I have purchased a new kettle from another outlet.
Looks great,boils fast, easy to clean, bit noisy!
Love this kettle! I recently bought it, and it looks fabulous. The only downside to it is the fact it is rather noisy. However at least you know it is on and when it is finished. Boils fast and is easy to clean.
Bought as present
Bought as present as they had the previous one and liked it so much. Bought the updated one.
Simple, classy and goes with the kitchen nicely
Only had it a week and so far so good. Surprisingly it’s cheaper in Tesco than on Groupon #shockhorror. Simple functions and quick to boil too. I likey mucho. Oh btw, get the toaster too....they go together like tea and toast haha :P
Good product
Good kettle - a little noisy - but this does not worry me
Great kettle
Good value, good size, easy to fill and pour from.
Great kettle for price
Have had this for a couple of weeks and I am very happy with it. Pours well which my last kettle didnt.
Good Value purchase
Always trust Russell Hobbs ..had similar models to this one and last well.
Good value kettle
Bought to replace similar kettle which failed after 6 years. Seems to be good quality for the price
Shiny new !!
Got this as replacement , looks good , works good , winner !! Going to try and descale it more as other kettle was neglected !!