Fresh&Naked Spicy Mix 90G

- Energy65kJ 16kcal0.8%
- Fat0.4g0.5%
- Saturates0.1g0.3%
- Sugars0.4g0.5%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Spicy Mixed Leaves
- Just Natural Little Leaves
- We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay naturally fresher for you to enjoy
- Punchy & powerful
- Fresh unwashed natural leaves
- Unwashed for freshness
- Natural sun
- Grown till just right
- Gently harvested
- Carefully bagged
- Wash me thoroughly
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Wasabi Rocket, Mustard Rocket, Bulls Blood**, **Other Leaves my be used to ensure seasonal freshness
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Keep me chilled
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Salad Bowl
- 2 Side Salads
- 4 Additions
- Wash before use
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- G's,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambs,
- CB7 5TZ.
- www.freshandnaked.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving 45g
|%RI* Per 100g*
|RI*
|Energy kJ
|65
|30
|8400kJ
|kcal
|16
|7
|0.8%
|2000kcal
|Fat g
|0.4
|0.2
|0.5%
|70g
|of which saturates g
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate g
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2%
|of which sugars g
|0.4
|0.2
|0.5%
|90g
|Fibre g
|1.5
|0.7
|Protein g
|2.7
|1.2
|5.4%
|Salt g
|0.1
|<0.1
|1.0%
|6g
|Folic Acid mg
|0.1
|<0.1
|Vitamin C mg
|18.8
|8.5
|Vitamin A mg
|1.0
|0.4
|Pack contains 2 servings
