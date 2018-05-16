By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh&Naked Spicy Mix 90G

Fresh&Naked Spicy Mix 90G
£ 0.95
£1.06/100g
Typically 100g contains
  • Energy65kJ 16kcal
    0.8%
  • Fat0.4g
    0.5%
  • Saturates0.1g
    0.3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0.5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Spicy Mixed Leaves
  • Find out more about us, great recipe ideas & all the nutritional information on our website
  • Make sure you type it in carefully! Or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
  • Find us on Twitter and Facebook
  • Just Natural Little Leaves
  • We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay naturally fresher for you to enjoy
  • Punchy & powerful
  • Fresh unwashed natural leaves
  • Unwashed for freshness
  • Natural sun
  • Grown till just right
  • Gently harvested
  • Carefully bagged
  • Wash me thoroughly
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Wasabi Rocket, Mustard Rocket, Bulls Blood**, **Other Leaves my be used to ensure seasonal freshness

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Keep me chilled

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Salad Bowl
  • 2 Side Salads
  • 4 Additions
  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.
  • www.freshandnaked.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 45g%RI* Per 100g*RI*
Energy kJ65308400kJ
kcal1670.8%2000kcal
Fat g0.40.20.5%70g
of which saturates g0.10.10.3%20g
Carbohydrate g0.40.20.2%
of which sugars g0.40.20.5%90g
Fibre g1.50.7
Protein g2.71.25.4%
Salt g0.1<0.11.0%6g
Folic Acid mg0.1<0.1
Vitamin C mg18.88.5
Vitamin A mg1.00.4
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

