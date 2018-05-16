By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Pork & Apple Sausage Roll

Tesco Deli Pork & Apple Sausage Roll

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat with apple wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Apple (5%), Apple Purée (5%), Onion, Cider, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour (Sulphites), Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Sugar, Parsley, Sage, Brown Sugar (Sulphites), Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sulphites

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1323kJ / 317kcal1985kJ / 476kcal
Fat19.1g28.7g
Saturates8.3g12.5g
Carbohydrate23.7g35.6g
Sugars5.6g8.4g
Fibre2.7g4.1g
Protein11.3g17.0g
Salt1.0g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

