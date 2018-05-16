Tesco Deli Pork & Apple Sausage Roll

- Energy1985kJ 476kcal24%
- Fat28.7g41%
- Saturates12.5g63%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1323kJ / 317kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage meat with apple wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Apple (5%), Apple Purée (5%), Onion, Cider, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour (Sulphites), Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Sugar, Parsley, Sage, Brown Sugar (Sulphites), Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sulphites
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1323kJ / 317kcal
|1985kJ / 476kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|28.7g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|12.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.7g
|35.6g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Protein
|11.3g
|17.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
