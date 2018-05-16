By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7Mth+ 200G

image 1 of Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7Mth+ 200G
Product Description

  • Vegetables, pasta & chicken
  • At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our delicious range of jars, we use over 27 different fruits and vegetables, plus a variety of tastes & textures, so there's plenty for your baby to explore.
  • This Butternut Squash, Chicken & Pasta recipe is made with our highest quality ingredients sourced directly from the farmers we know & trust. What's more, it's
  • - free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • - free from added salt
  • - a texture that is tailored for your baby's age
  • Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
  • Pack size: 0.2KG

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (46%) (Tomato, Butternut Squash (10%), Onion, Parsnip), Pasta (contains Gluten) (20%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White), Water, Chicken (9.5%), Wheat Starch (Gluten Free), Corn Starch, Basil, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Serve hot or cold.
  • Little appetites vary, stir well & serve your baby's portion into a clean bowl.
  • To warm, stand in hot water. Take care if microwaving
  • Stir well & always check the temperature before serving.
  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Natural ingredients may cause staining.
  • Safety Button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Name and address

  • Cow & Gate,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Cow & Gate Ireland,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Cow & Gate,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • Cow & Gate Ireland,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • ROI 1-800 570 570
  • candgbabyclub.ie

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 282 kJ / 67 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which, saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 10.1 g
of which, sugars*1.7 g
Fibre 0.9 g
Protein 2.9 g
Salt*0.03 g
*contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only-

Safety information

View more safety information

Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety Button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

