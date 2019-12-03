Trolls Blind Bags
Offer
Product Description
- Collect all your favourite Trolls from the DreamWorks Trolls movie
- Each bag includes a figure & a card with info on your Troll
- Collect all 12 crazy characters
- - Mini figures from the DreamWorks Trolls movie
- - 1 figure inside each bag.
- - Collect all 12
- Ready to have a hair-raising time? These colourful 2.5-inch figures are inspired by the DreamWorks Trolls animated movie. Each wild-haired figure comes hidden in a bag for an element of surprise. Randomly receive 1 of 12 and try to collect them all! Style and play with the colourful and wild hair of characters such as Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond, Harper and more. Each sold separately.
- Recommended for ages 4+
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 3 years old
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019