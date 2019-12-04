By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jam Doughnut

Jam Doughnut
£ 0.30
£0.30/each
One doughnut
  • Energy904kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1292kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Yeast raised doughnuts with jam filling.
  • Filled with raspberry jam, rolled in sugar for a sweet, fluffy treat

Information

Ingredients

IINGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Jam (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Pulp from Concentrate (Raspberry Purée), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Elderberry Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate), Invert Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 x 70g as sold

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1292kJ / 307kcal904kJ / 215kcal
Fat10.0g7.0g
Saturates4.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate47.3g33.1g
Sugars6.0g4.2g
Fibre2.0g1.4g
Protein6.0g4.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

