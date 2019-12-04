Jam Doughnut

- Energy904kJ 215kcal11%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1292kJ / 307kcal
Product Description
- Yeast raised doughnuts with jam filling.
- Filled with raspberry jam, rolled in sugar for a sweet, fluffy treat
Information
Ingredients
IINGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Jam (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.
Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Pulp from Concentrate (Raspberry Purée), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Elderberry Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate), Invert Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 x 70g as sold
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1292kJ / 307kcal
|904kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|47.3g
|33.1g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
