Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Each bun
  • Energy1341kJ 318kcal
    16%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars24.1g
    27%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Soft sweet bun with cinnamon filling, topped with icing.
  • Cinnamon Bun

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cinnamon Filling (15%)(Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cinnamon Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Dried Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Sugar, Yeast, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Tristearate, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Butter (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Gluten

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bun (95g)
Energy1411kJ / 335kcal1341kJ / 318kcal
Fat8.0g7.6g
Saturates3.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate56.9g54.1g
Sugars25.4g24.1g
Fibre3.0g2.9g
Protein7.3g6.9g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

