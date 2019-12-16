Tiffin Slice

Delicious, my favourite chocolatey treat
Delicious, my favourite chocolatey treat
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2074kJ / 497kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Raisins (4%), Sultanas (4%), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A Slice (90g)
|Energy
|2074kJ / 497kcal
|1867kJ / 447kcal
|Fat
|28.3g
|25.5g
|Saturates
|13.8g
|12.4g
|Carbohydrate
|54.8g
|49.3g
|Sugars
|31.5g
|28.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019