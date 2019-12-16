By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tiffin Slice

5(2)Write a review
Tiffin Slice
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
One slice
  • Energy1867kJ 447kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.5g
    36%
  • Saturates12.4g
    62%
  • Sugars28.4g
    32%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2074kJ / 497kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuit crumb, sultanas, raisins and milk chocolate with a chocolate flavour coating.
  • Digestive crumb, sultanas and raisins mix topped with chocolate for a crunchy, chewy bite

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Raisins (4%), Sultanas (4%), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA Slice (90g)
Energy2074kJ / 497kcal1867kJ / 447kcal
Fat28.3g25.5g
Saturates13.8g12.4g
Carbohydrate54.8g49.3g
Sugars31.5g28.4g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein4.8g4.3g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, my favourite chocolatey treat

5 stars

Delicious, my favourite chocolatey treat

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

