Caramel Shortcake Slice

5(1)Write a review
  • Energy1367kJ 327kcal
    16%
  • Fat17.4g
    25%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2103kJ / 503kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake base with caramel filling and chocolate flavour topping.
  • Shortcake layered with caramel and chocolate flavour topping for a sweet, crumbly treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Caramel Filling (33%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chocolate Flavour Topping (13%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (65g)
Energy2103kJ / 503kcal1367kJ / 327kcal
Fat26.7g17.4g
Saturates14.4g9.4g
Carbohydrate61.4g39.9g
Sugars30.9g20.1g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein3.8g2.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty, crumbly base with smooth caramel and

5 stars

Really tasty, crumbly base with smooth caramel and chocolate

