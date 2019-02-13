By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chocolate Brownie Slice

3(2)Write a review
Chocolate Brownie Slice
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
One slice
  • Energy1343kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars33.2g
    37%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate brownie made with milk and dark chocolate.
  • Topped with dark and milk chocolate chunks for a rich chocolatey treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Egg, Butter (Milk), Milk Chocolate (11%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dark Chocolate Chunks (9%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Acacia), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (75g)
Energy1790kJ / 427kcal1343kJ / 320kcal
Fat18.8g14.1g
Saturates10.7g8.0g
Carbohydrate57.7g43.3g
Sugars44.2g33.2g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein5.7g4.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

very poor

1 stars

very poor

Chocolate brownies. Yum

5 stars

Delicious but why have they stopped them . ?

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Caramel Shortcake Slice

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Tiffin Slice

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Double Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here