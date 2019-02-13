Chocolate Brownie Slice

very poor
very poor
Chocolate brownies. Yum
Delicious but why have they stopped them . ?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790kJ / 427kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Egg, Butter (Milk), Milk Chocolate (11%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dark Chocolate Chunks (9%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Acacia), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Produced in the U.K.
20 Servings
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Slice (75g)
|Energy
|1790kJ / 427kcal
|1343kJ / 320kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|14.1g
|Saturates
|10.7g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.7g
|43.3g
|Sugars
|44.2g
|33.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.6g
|Protein
|5.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
