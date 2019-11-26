By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gingerbread Man Biscuit

Gingerbread Man Biscuit
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
One biscuit
  • Energy790kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1838kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured icing.
  • Oven baked and decorated for a fun, crunchy, sweet treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

42g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (43g)
Energy1838kJ / 437kcal790kJ / 188kcal
Fat14.4g6.2g
Saturates6.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate69.6g29.9g
Sugars27.2g11.7g
Fibre2.3g1.0g
Protein6.1g2.6g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

