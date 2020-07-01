Gosh! Moroccan Spiced Bakes 250G
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Moroccan spiced bakes made with chickpea, peppers, broad beans, apricot and harissa - blended and baked
- For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
- Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
- Life's amazing, and you are too!
- That's why you deserve truly nourishing experiences, even on days when it's a challenge to keep up. But needing something quick shouldn't mean compromising on nutrition or taste.
- Gosh! makes plant-based food that's bursting with healthy goodness, abundant in flavour and pop-in-the-oven-easy.
- Give yourself a well-earned boost with these versatile bakes, made to make your day that bit better.
- Suitable for everyone - whatever your dietary preferences
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-012
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Not currently recycled
- Chilli rating - medium spiced - 2
- One portion = 1 of your five-a-day
- Gluten free
- Free from egg, dairy, nut & soya
- Vegan friendly
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD, SKA
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas1 (19%), Red Pepper2 (14%), Carrot, Yellow Pepper (11%), Potato Flake, Apricot (7%) (Dried Apricots3, Rice Flour), Broad Beans (7%), Harissa Paste (6%) (Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules) Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Salt, Chilli Flakes), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Lemon Zest, Salt, Ground Cumin, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, (1, 2, 3 Origin: EU and non-EU)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Soya
Storage
Keep me in the fridgeAfter opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up
Remove all packaging
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile)
Guidelines only - all appliances are different
Oven cook
Instructions: Place bakes on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Turn bakes over halfway through cooking
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6, 35-40 minutes
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
Return to
- If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g bake
|Energy kJ
|716kJ
|895kJ
|Energy kcal
|171kcal
|213kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|6.3g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|28g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|7g
|8.7g
|Protein
|5.3g
|6.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.4g
Safety information
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
