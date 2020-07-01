By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gosh! Moroccan Spiced Bakes 250G

Gosh! Moroccan Spiced Bakes 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

Per 125g bake:
  • Energy895kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Moroccan spiced bakes made with chickpea, peppers, broad beans, apricot and harissa - blended and baked
  • For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
  • Life's amazing, and you are too!
  • That's why you deserve truly nourishing experiences, even on days when it's a challenge to keep up. But needing something quick shouldn't mean compromising on nutrition or taste.
  • Gosh! makes plant-based food that's bursting with healthy goodness, abundant in flavour and pop-in-the-oven-easy.
  • Give yourself a well-earned boost with these versatile bakes, made to make your day that bit better.
  • Suitable for everyone - whatever your dietary preferences
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-012
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - Not currently recycled
  • Chilli rating - medium spiced - 2
  • One portion = 1 of your five-a-day
  • Gluten free
  • Free from egg, dairy, nut & soya
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD, SKA
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Chickpeas1 (19%), Red Pepper2 (14%), Carrot, Yellow Pepper (11%), Potato Flake, Apricot (7%) (Dried Apricots3, Rice Flour), Broad Beans (7%), Harissa Paste (6%) (Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules) Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Salt, Chilli Flakes), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Lemon Zest, Salt, Ground Cumin, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, (1, 2, 3 Origin: EU and non-EU)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Soya

Storage

Keep me in the fridgeAfter opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up
Remove all packaging
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile)
Guidelines only - all appliances are different

Oven cook
Instructions: Place bakes on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Turn bakes over halfway through cooking
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6, 35-40 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.

Return to

  • If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.
  • Email: hello@goshfood.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g bake
Energy kJ716kJ895kJ
Energy kcal171kcal213kcal
Fat 5.0g6.3g
of which saturates 0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate 23g28g
of which sugars 3.2g4.0g
Fibre 7g8.7g
Protein 5.3g6.7g
Salt 1.1g1.4g

Safety information

Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

