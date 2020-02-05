By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks With Garlic Butter 306G

2(18)Write a review
Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks With Garlic Butter 306G
£ 6.00
£19.61/kg

Offer

One typical steak
  • Energy838kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Beef steaks with garlic and herb butter, sea salt and pepper.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards. For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • 28 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned with an aromatic butter.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • 28 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned with an aromatic butter
  • Pack size: 306g

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients Beef (91%), Butter (Milk), Cornish Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Parsley, Chive, Green Peppercorns, Maize, Oregano, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Follow preparation guidelines above. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking. Place butter to one side. Remove all packaging.
Lightly brush each side of the steak with olive oil. Fry in a very hot dry heavy based pan over a high heat for 1 minute on each side. For rare steak remove from the pan. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1 minute (medium) or 2 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes. Allow frying pan to cool - gently warm butter pellets and serve on top of steak.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

306g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (136g**)
Energy616kJ / 147kcal838kJ / 199kcal
Fat5.1g6.9g
Saturates2.4g3.3g
Carbohydrate0.9g1.2g
Sugars0.3g0.4g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein24.0g32.6g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 306g pack typically weights 272.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Unusual steak!

2 stars

Meal deal pack contained 2 unequal sized steaks and we followed the cooking instructions. I had the tiny one which was tender, although found the flavour and texture unpleasant and OH had the larger one - extremely tough. I understand ranch steak is shoulder cut, but neither of us enjoyed the texture or flavour and we wouldn’t purchase this particular meal deal again .

Superb.

5 stars

Superb. Easy to cook, tasty seasoning on the steak, nice garlic butter too. I always buy this in the meal deal for 2. I am quite staggered by the low rating of 2/5 based on 16 people, I can only assume that these maybe weren't as good in the past, but I would definitely recommend based on the 4 or 5 I've bought in last few months.

Great if properly cooked

4 stars

I buy these for my husband (I don't eat much meat) and he does the cooking in our house. He taught himself how to cook a steak properly and he likes these. You have to rest steaks before eating them otherwise they are tough/chewy. Out of half a dozen or more purchases only one steak was tough.

My favorate meal deal main

4 stars

Great for the price, I have bought this product numerous times and only once have I found the steak chewey, usually it melts in the mouth.

best steaks ive ever had and at such a good price!

5 stars

best steaks ive ever had and at such a good price!!

Not the best quality

1 stars

Not good quality meat, very tough, we had to give one of these to the dog.

Horrible do not buy these

1 stars

Chewy and full of fat!

Make sure you have a good set of teeth.

1 stars

Marbled with gristle. Suspect flank, not very enjoyable, it does exercise the jaw though.

Just had one on the £10 meal deal, bloody awful, n

1 stars

Just had one on the £10 meal deal, bloody awful, no taste and full of salt, bad for you and the blood pressure, will have to soak the other in water for a week to get rid of the salt. Please do not buy this product, if you do drink gallons of water after.

Less salt please

1 stars

I twas very salty spoilt it for us...

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/02/2020 and 16/02/2020.

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/02/2020 and 16/02/2020.

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here