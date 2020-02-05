Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks With Garlic Butter 306G

Unusual steak!
Meal deal pack contained 2 unequal sized steaks and we followed the cooking instructions. I had the tiny one which was tender, although found the flavour and texture unpleasant and OH had the larger one - extremely tough. I understand ranch steak is shoulder cut, but neither of us enjoyed the texture or flavour and we wouldn’t purchase this particular meal deal again .
Superb.
Superb. Easy to cook, tasty seasoning on the steak, nice garlic butter too. I always buy this in the meal deal for 2. I am quite staggered by the low rating of 2/5 based on 16 people, I can only assume that these maybe weren't as good in the past, but I would definitely recommend based on the 4 or 5 I've bought in last few months.
Great if properly cooked
I buy these for my husband (I don't eat much meat) and he does the cooking in our house. He taught himself how to cook a steak properly and he likes these. You have to rest steaks before eating them otherwise they are tough/chewy. Out of half a dozen or more purchases only one steak was tough.
My favorate meal deal main
Great for the price, I have bought this product numerous times and only once have I found the steak chewey, usually it melts in the mouth.
best steaks ive ever had and at such a good price!
Not the best quality
Not good quality meat, very tough, we had to give one of these to the dog.
Horrible do not buy these
Chewy and full of fat!
Make sure you have a good set of teeth.
Marbled with gristle. Suspect flank, not very enjoyable, it does exercise the jaw though.
Just had one on the £10 meal deal, bloody awful, no taste and full of salt, bad for you and the blood pressure, will have to soak the other in water for a week to get rid of the salt. Please do not buy this product, if you do drink gallons of water after.
Less salt please
I twas very salty spoilt it for us...