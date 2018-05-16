By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sistema Trio Bottle 700Ml

Sistema Trio Bottle 700Ml
Product Description

  • three partsfeatures wide mouth access for adding ice and fruit to drinks.
  • Leak Proof water bottle for the office, school, sport and on the go.
  • Dishwasher safe(top rack), microwave(without lid), fridge and freezer safe.
  • - Sistema Trio Bottle 700ml
  • This stylish Sistema 7ml Trio Water Bottle has wide mouth access and screw off middle section, making it ideal for adding ice and fruit to drinks. Top rack dishwasher safe, microwave safe without lid, freezer safe. Matching Sistema lunch boxes are available. Phthalate & BPA free. Designed and made in New Zealand.

