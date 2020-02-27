Kitsound Ribbons Bluetooth In Ear Black

Brilliant
Absolutely brilliant wireless earphones that work from a great distance as well. Had them a couple months now and they’re just great. Great battery life and great design. 10/10 would buy again x
Brought a few days ago and absolutely brilliant quality. Recommend.
A very frustrating and disappointing item. The charge light does not last for longer than 1 minute and no matter how long it is left charging it basically does not charge therefore it cannot be detected.
Just bought a pair of these to replace my wired ear buds that had finally broke. I didn't want to spend too much and was a bit dubious, but I am really impressed with both the build and sound quality. For what they cost the sound is clear and bass is stronger than my previous wired ones. Controls are easy to use and I had it paired on my phone in less than 1 minute. You can skip music forward and back (could only go forward on my previous pair) and make calls easily enough. They are comfortable to wear, aren't overly big and importantly don't fall out. I am so glad I didn't buy a more expensive pair.
Will not contact to any phone that I use so I can't use them
Bought yesterday and had to bring back as wouldn't connect to my new samsung phone
I bought these today as my old pair had broken. I'm thrilled to say these are great. Despite being wary of using a different brand this time, the sound quality is great and it's hassle free with no tangling of wires.
I bought these earphones mainly to listen to music and give calls and discover something else iphone earphone. Quality of the sound is alright but the microphone is absolutely not suitable for phone calls. Also, depending of the device you pair it with the bluetooth signal breaks up which is really irritating when you want to listen some good tunes and have to unpair and pair back again... just annoying
Great earphones and the sound is amazing, would defo recommend to anyone, easy to work and reasonably priced too.
Bought these a few weeks ago to use when training on my bicycle - They've been absolutely fantastic so far. I've never been such a fan of in ear headphones but thought I'd finally give them a go and have been very impressed - Quality of sound is great - The bass is well judged and vocals are exceptionally clear. The ear buds themselves are very comfy and there's even different sized ear pieces in the box which came in handy. Battery life hasn't been an issue with it lasting multiple rides and the controls are easy enough to navigate. The built in mic has come in handy quite a few times, simple to answer calls and your music carries on automatically afterwards. The build quality is pretty solid, comparable to my old Skullcandy ones with addition of the flawless Bluetooth connection - No problems with interference and a very speedy connection. Overall I've been very impressed with the headphones - Quick shipping, neat packaging and a great quality pair of headphones that even have a magnetic back to them for when I'm not using them so maybe I wont lose this pair!