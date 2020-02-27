Kitsound Race Btooth Sports Over Ear Blk/Blu

Great for the price!
For the price, these are great little Bluetooth earphones. They sit very comfortably behind the ears, and provide very adequate clarity and volume - both for music [Spotify] and Radio/Audio recordings. They are effective often in the next room to the apparatus [usually my Ipad mini]. I use them a great deal!
Rubbish
Straight out of the box and only one earphone working. Volume control not working either. Refunded.
Good value for money.
Only had these since christmas day, and i have to say they are brilliant, ive used them walking to work at the gym and whilst out cycling since not a single issue, good strong quality sound coming from them. The only issue i've had is having the buttons on the left hand side makes the weight uneven but then all you need to do is clip it to the collar of your shirt/jumper and hey presto. so overall the product is good value for money and i'm chuffed with them.
Terrible
I brought these yesterday & I am taking them back. They pair OK. But the sound comes & goes. Volume buttons don't work either.
Beautifully Made
I got these on offer and can honestly say it’s a steal. I am loving these headphones. Having tried many others to relax to these are but the nicest and things you can actually stick in your ear and not worry about. Just let the music flow. Thank you for great headphones, perfect sound bravo,
Don't bother with these.
Just thought I would give Bluetooth a try for running, took a punt for £15. Lesson learned, always look at reviews. The first day they worked ok but the sound quality was poor, very muddy and lacking clarity. earphones sometimes slipping out. The nexy day, the control would not function properly, would not increase volume or change tracks. This problem continued intermittently. Now all of a sudden there is no sound on the right earpone...Complete waste of money. Other lesson learned, always keep the receipt and original box for a while..
Rubbish
I bought one and the buttons were dodgy. I returned them and bought a new one but yet again, the signal kept dropping out and kept making sound that its reconnecting. Very annoying and just rubbish quality.
Pathetic
After purchasing I changed the buds to enable it to fit in my ears, the protective coating to prevent the wax entering them came off, the battery life is extremely poor, I get about 30 minutes of music out of them before they die, I seriously would not recommend these to anyone!
KSRACE
I bought these a couple of days ago and went for a run and put my ipod my back pocket and the signal kept dropping out which was annoying
Awful want my money back
I have bought so many pairs of these and Ive had issues with charging it every time. My last pair isn't even charging. Waste of money