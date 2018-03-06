By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kitsound Nova In Ear Rose Gold W/Mic

4(6)Write a review
Kitsound Nova In Ear Rose Gold W/Mic
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Carefully crafted from metal, the KitSound Nova in-ear earphones are durable and feature a subtle, stylish look. The flat cable is anti-tangle to make the earphones easier to grab and go, and the matching leather case with metallic finishing ensures they'll stay in great condition. The 6mm drivers have been expertly tuned to reverberate exactly for maximum clarity, and the ergonomic design of the earbuds makes them incredibly tactile and beautiful inside and out. Included are different sized earbuds so you can make the earphones perfectly fit your ears, reducing background noise and maximizing the quality of the sound.

Information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great headphones

5 stars

These are great, sound quality is good and they are comfy. I bought them to listen to music to drown out a snoring loved one. They do the trick well and I can fall asleep with them in.

verry nice quality sound, well made and durable

4 stars

I brought this a few weeks ago and have loved this item from the start fashionable colour, excellent value and sound

Broke within 2.5 months

1 stars

The point where the cable comes out of the jack is of a poor design and as a result, the cable will break at that point. Cheap to buy but poor quality product.

Great Sound, Great Price

5 stars

I purchased these in-ear headphones about 6 months ago and they have been a fantastic purchase. The sound is crystal clear, the fit is so comfortable, I have been able to wear these all day without my ears aching or feeling sore and they look great. I love the white cable and rose-gold detailing. The pouch is brilliant, I've had so many compliments from people about how useful it is. It has also stayed white despite living in the bottom of my handbag! These are a great all-round, every-day headphone and a bargain for the price!

Great sound let down by poor impractical design

3 stars

PROS - Sound quality is very good, crisp and clear, the best yet beaten only by JVC's Xtreme Xplosives. The flat wire does help a lot with less tangling and the rose/ white combo colour looks very good. However there is a very annoying sound the mic produces as it rubs on your clothes making it very uncomfortable as you walk or move around with them. I don't recommend moving around with them. The jack is not L shaped which is a minus in my book. The long stem from the jack is fortified with gold mini tubing but still prone to breaking easier.

Stylish and quality design

5 stars

The headphones had a high quality, clear sound and a good bass. They stayed comfortable and secure for over 4 hours and fit well into my ears. The aux cord also fit easily and firmly into the jack. They have a stylish design and I especially liked the metallic rose gold highlighted against the white cord which gave an elegant and quality finish to the product. I also used the leather pouch which was compact but still easily fitted the headphones in, it protected the headphones in my bag and stopped them getting caught around other things. Overall these headphones were good quality for money and look much more expensive than they actually are. They make a really good present.

