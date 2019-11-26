By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Selection 428G

Product Description

  • Chocolate Assortment
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • This delectable selection of milk, dark and white continental chocolates includes popular flavours made using the expertise of the Lindt Master Chocolatier, Ideal for any occasion, it is the perfect gift for those who appreciate the best.
  • Hazelnut Praline Heart, Dark Hazelnut Cluster, Dark Wafer Pyramid, Smooth Melting Lindor, Dark Hazelnut Praline, Almond Praline & Cocoa Nibs, Dark Hazelnut & Orange, Milk Chocolate Meringue, Dark Coffee Intense, Luscious Velvety Caramel, White Hazelnut Praline and Crispy Almond Pyramid
  • Selection of continental milk, dark & white chocolate
  • Especially created by the Lindt master chocolatier
  • Extra fine continental chocolate
  • Pack size: 428g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Shea, Palm), Hazelnut Praline (Hazelnuts, Sugar) 9%, Lactose, Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts 2%, Almonds, Skimmed Milk Powder, Almond Praline (Almonds, Sugar) 0, 6%, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Invert Sugar, Milky Meringue (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins, Vanillin) 0, 3%, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Broken Wafers (Rice and Wheat Flours, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavour) 0, 2%, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Orange, Flavouring, Apple, Coffee Natural Flavour, Pineapple Fibres, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Orthophosphate), Acidulant (Citric Acid), Natural Flavours, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min. Milk Solids: 20% min, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 44% min, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before end: See below

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64000 Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli UK Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli UK Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

428g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2367 kJ / 568 kcal
Fat 37 g
- of which saturates 19 g
Carbohydrate 52 g
- of which sugars 51 g
Protein 4,8 g
Salt 0,13 g

Fantastic chocolates, what a treat!

5 stars

Beautifully presented box of chocolates just a shame I had no self restraint and ate them all! Excellent quality as expected from Lindt. Great selection of milk, white and dark chocolates. There is something for everyone in this box and would make a lovely gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect gift box

5 stars

This is an excellent gift box. It is perfect for vegetarians as its eggless. Exclusive taste and a good number of pieces. We even bought some of these as Diwali presents for friends and family. Both kids and adults love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Went down a treat

5 stars

I got these chocolates to share with my colleagues at work and everyone loved them! Within an hour of them being in the office everyone had not only come over to get the free chocolate (which they would normally do) but they actually followed up with a comment on how good it was (which they would not normally do) definitely a winner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

yummy yummy

5 stars

wow what can be said about these fabulous chocolates , im not normally a fan of plain/dark chocolate but these i can eat , the whole box did not last 24 hrs once id opened them, lovely lush tasting chocolate that just melts and tastes yummy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocoliscious

5 stars

Always likes the taste of Lindt chocolates and what a variety this box has. Nice as a gift for someone or for you to share with a loved one. Something special about the smooth chocolate taste these chocolates have over different brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent quality

5 stars

I purchased the chocolates just over two weeks ago, they have all gone already. Excellent quality of chocolate. There were a number of different flavours all of which were very enjoyable. 12 different chocolates to choose from !!! I will be purchasing these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great selection

4 stars

These chocolates were fantastic tasted amazing, the selection was perfect for my whole family we found there was guaranteed something we all liked!!! The flavours were delicious but not to sickly and sweet, I found I only needed a couple to satisfy my sweet cravings!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxury product, great flavours

5 stars

Wow, I served these at a recent dinner party and they went down amazingly. The dark hazelnut cluster especially was a hit, the bitter sweetness of the chocolate against the texture of the hazelnut crunch is just incredible. The chocolate itself is of such a high quality. Most of my mates went out to get a box after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok

3 stars

I tried these as I like Lindt chocolates but have to say I was a bit disappointed they is not a great range of flavours and quite a few tasted the same. Great idea that you can remove the menu from the bottom of the box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

How can you go wrong with Lindt?!

5 stars

Beautifully presented, amazing aromas, sublime chocolates indeed! Was given them as a present and didn't want to share any of them as they were all too nice. Indulgent, creamy and utterly delicious chocolates for all to enjoy.... if you feel like sharing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

