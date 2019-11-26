Lindt Selection 428G

Fantastic chocolates, what a treat!
Beautifully presented box of chocolates just a shame I had no self restraint and ate them all! Excellent quality as expected from Lindt. Great selection of milk, white and dark chocolates. There is something for everyone in this box and would make a lovely gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect gift box
This is an excellent gift box. It is perfect for vegetarians as its eggless. Exclusive taste and a good number of pieces. We even bought some of these as Diwali presents for friends and family. Both kids and adults love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Went down a treat
I got these chocolates to share with my colleagues at work and everyone loved them! Within an hour of them being in the office everyone had not only come over to get the free chocolate (which they would normally do) but they actually followed up with a comment on how good it was (which they would not normally do) definitely a winner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
yummy yummy
wow what can be said about these fabulous chocolates , im not normally a fan of plain/dark chocolate but these i can eat , the whole box did not last 24 hrs once id opened them, lovely lush tasting chocolate that just melts and tastes yummy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chocoliscious
Always likes the taste of Lindt chocolates and what a variety this box has. Nice as a gift for someone or for you to share with a loved one. Something special about the smooth chocolate taste these chocolates have over different brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent quality
I purchased the chocolates just over two weeks ago, they have all gone already. Excellent quality of chocolate. There were a number of different flavours all of which were very enjoyable. 12 different chocolates to choose from !!! I will be purchasing these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great selection
These chocolates were fantastic tasted amazing, the selection was perfect for my whole family we found there was guaranteed something we all liked!!! The flavours were delicious but not to sickly and sweet, I found I only needed a couple to satisfy my sweet cravings!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Luxury product, great flavours
Wow, I served these at a recent dinner party and they went down amazingly. The dark hazelnut cluster especially was a hit, the bitter sweetness of the chocolate against the texture of the hazelnut crunch is just incredible. The chocolate itself is of such a high quality. Most of my mates went out to get a box after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ok
I tried these as I like Lindt chocolates but have to say I was a bit disappointed they is not a great range of flavours and quite a few tasted the same. Great idea that you can remove the menu from the bottom of the box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
How can you go wrong with Lindt?!
Beautifully presented, amazing aromas, sublime chocolates indeed! Was given them as a present and didn't want to share any of them as they were all too nice. Indulgent, creamy and utterly delicious chocolates for all to enjoy.... if you feel like sharing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]