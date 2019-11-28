By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Kale 200G

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Black Kale 200G
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy132kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165.60kJ (39.80kcal)

Product Description

  • Black kale.
  • This tender leafy green provides a fresh and delicious flavour, an intense addition to a salad or stir fry.
  • Cavolo Nero, a tasty and tender variety of kale
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cavolo Nero

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Netherlands,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

    Stir fry:
    Time: 6-8 mins
    Heat 1-2 tbsps of oil in a frying pan and add the sliced black kale. Stir fry for 6-8 minutes or until tender.

     

    Steam:
    Time: 8-10 mins
    Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

     

    Hob:
    Time: 6-8 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water. Cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well and serve immediately.

     

    Microwave:

    Time: 5-6 mins
    Place on a microwaveable dish with 2-3 tbsps of water and cover. Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W), 4 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy165.60kJ (39.80kcal)132.48kJ (31.84kcal)
Fat1.60g1.28g
Saturates.20g.16g
Carbohydrate1.40g1.12g
Sugars1.30g1.04g
Fibre3.10g2.48g
Protein3.40g2.72g
Salt.10g.08g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

tesco destalk kale before chopping up

3 stars

you really should destalk this before chopping it

Do not use plastics or similar packaging

1 stars

Not environmentally acceptable: Do not bag in plastics or similar

Putrid mess packaged in wasteful plastic

1 stars

A bag full of putrid mess. ½ the bag was a rotten. Complete waste of kale and non-recyclable packaging

Stems?

3 stars

Cavolo Nero is delicious and an autumnal treat. However, when grown in the garden the best thing to do before eating is slice out the long, thick, chewy stem as it ruins the delicate nature of the dishes you are creating. However, Tesco simply shred the poor leaves and unless you want to spend two hours of your life rummaging through the bag, removing the stalky pieces and plucking the remaining foliage from them, this is a pretty sorry product.

Good for making 'chinese five spice' kale crisps.

5 stars

Makes fantastic kale crisps when spread in a single layer on a baking tray, sprinkled with Tesco chinese five spice and salt and then baked in the oven at gas 6 until nice and crispy. If you love the deep fried chinese 'seaweed' from the local take away have a go at making some of this with Tesco black kale.

No need to be a food snob

5 stars

This tastes delicious - just steamed it. My brother says that it tastes better than his home-grown cavolo nero.

Great veg, spoiled by packaging.

1 stars

Cavolo nero (Black kale) is a wonderful vegetable, but this was completely spoiled by being pre-chopped. It had dried it up and made it necessary to spend 15 minutes removing the small bits of stalk, rather than stripping an entire leaf at a time. Whole leaves would also help them to retain even more goodness. Please could you package them differently and then I'll willingly buy it again.

Really flavoursome but don't cook it too long!

4 stars

Tesco Black Kale is always fresh and really flavoursome but don't cook it too long. It's a 5 star vegetable in our family and would definitely earn the extra star if it wasn't cut in to such small pieces. I love it but prefer the whole leaf product for ease of washing, preparation and serving where available.

