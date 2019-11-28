Tesco Black Kale 200G

Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

Stir fry:

Time: 6-8 mins

Heat 1-2 tbsps of oil in a frying pan and add the sliced black kale. Stir fry for 6-8 minutes or until tender.

Steam:

Time: 8-10 mins

Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Hob:

Time: 6-8 mins

Place in a pan of boiling water. Cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well and serve immediately.

Microwave:

Time: 5-6 mins

Place on a microwaveable dish with 2-3 tbsps of water and cover. Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W), 4 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.