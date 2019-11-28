Tesco Black Kale 200G

tesco destalk kale before chopping up
you really should destalk this before chopping it
Do not use plastics or similar packaging
Not environmentally acceptable: Do not bag in plastics or similar
Putrid mess packaged in wasteful plastic
A bag full of putrid mess. ½ the bag was a rotten. Complete waste of kale and non-recyclable packaging
Stems?
Cavolo Nero is delicious and an autumnal treat. However, when grown in the garden the best thing to do before eating is slice out the long, thick, chewy stem as it ruins the delicate nature of the dishes you are creating. However, Tesco simply shred the poor leaves and unless you want to spend two hours of your life rummaging through the bag, removing the stalky pieces and plucking the remaining foliage from them, this is a pretty sorry product.
Good for making 'chinese five spice' kale crisps.
Makes fantastic kale crisps when spread in a single layer on a baking tray, sprinkled with Tesco chinese five spice and salt and then baked in the oven at gas 6 until nice and crispy. If you love the deep fried chinese 'seaweed' from the local take away have a go at making some of this with Tesco black kale.
No need to be a food snob
This tastes delicious - just steamed it. My brother says that it tastes better than his home-grown cavolo nero.
Great veg, spoiled by packaging.
Cavolo nero (Black kale) is a wonderful vegetable, but this was completely spoiled by being pre-chopped. It had dried it up and made it necessary to spend 15 minutes removing the small bits of stalk, rather than stripping an entire leaf at a time. Whole leaves would also help them to retain even more goodness. Please could you package them differently and then I'll willingly buy it again.
Really flavoursome but don't cook it too long!
Tesco Black Kale is always fresh and really flavoursome but don't cook it too long. It's a 5 star vegetable in our family and would definitely earn the extra star if it wasn't cut in to such small pieces. I love it but prefer the whole leaf product for ease of washing, preparation and serving where available.