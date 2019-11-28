Hot Wheels Blastin Rig

Hot Wheels
This is great. My grandson loves it. The little cards fit his hands and he can load them on to the transporter. Great price, great value, well made. Really pleased with my purchase.
Perfect boy toy!
I bought this for my car crazy 2year old. He loves it! It’s light weight but strong so he can pick it up easily. Does what it says on the tin literally blasting cars out of the front. Great item.
Tricky to use
It’s not easy to position the cars to shoot out the front of the lorry, my son got bored of trying, I bought it at half price, in the pre Christmas sale, but even that was over priced.
not as good as i thought
This wasn't as big as i thought it would be and my grandchild, who i bought it for, found it difficult pushing the button to fire out the cars, which, might i add, shoot out and almost always land upside down, not on its wheels
Fab toy
Bought this when half price for my car mad son's 3rd birthday. It is great for that price but not worth £25. Exciting feature that it can shoot the cars out the front. This will also work with other cars not included depending on size. Good quality and sturdy as you would expect from hot wheels. Overall pleased with purchase.
Excellent value toy
I bought this for my grandson. Great value. He loves it. Was half price when l bought it.
Great toy
Little boy will love this on Christmas morning. Looks great
Brilliant !
Amazing delivery and product , tesco prompt as usual thankyou .
Great big toy for little kiddies
Brought this for early Christmas present and was extremely good value. Packaging is very attractive.
A Good Gift
Not to big but perfect size for my son who is 3 years old :)