Hot Wheels Blastin Rig

4.5(97)Write a review
£ 12.50
  • Features a built-in, kid-powered launcher
  • Room for up to 14 Hot Wheels vehicles
  • Includes 3 Hot Wheels vehicles
  • Hit the streets of Hot Wheels with the City Blastin' Rig! Load your cars up and transport them to their destination, then send them flying with the vehicle's built-in, kid-powered launcher. With room for up to 14 Hot Wheels® vehicles, you can take your favourite cars with you wherever they go.
  • The City Blastin' Rig comes supplied with 3 Hot Wheels die-cast vehicles so the fun starts straight out of the box.

  • Suitable from 3 years+
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months

97 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Hot Wheels

5 stars

This is great. My grandson loves it. The little cards fit his hands and he can load them on to the transporter. Great price, great value, well made. Really pleased with my purchase.

Perfect boy toy!

5 stars

I bought this for my car crazy 2year old. He loves it! It’s light weight but strong so he can pick it up easily. Does what it says on the tin literally blasting cars out of the front. Great item.

Tricky to use

2 stars

It’s not easy to position the cars to shoot out the front of the lorry, my son got bored of trying, I bought it at half price, in the pre Christmas sale, but even that was over priced.

not as good as i thought

3 stars

This wasn't as big as i thought it would be and my grandchild, who i bought it for, found it difficult pushing the button to fire out the cars, which, might i add, shoot out and almost always land upside down, not on its wheels

Fab toy

4 stars

Bought this when half price for my car mad son's 3rd birthday. It is great for that price but not worth £25. Exciting feature that it can shoot the cars out the front. This will also work with other cars not included depending on size. Good quality and sturdy as you would expect from hot wheels. Overall pleased with purchase.

Excellent value toy

5 stars

I bought this for my grandson. Great value. He loves it. Was half price when l bought it.

Great toy

5 stars

Little boy will love this on Christmas morning. Looks great

Brilliant !

5 stars

Amazing delivery and product , tesco prompt as usual thankyou .

Great big toy for little kiddies

5 stars

Brought this for early Christmas present and was extremely good value. Packaging is very attractive.

A Good Gift

4 stars

Not to big but perfect size for my son who is 3 years old :)

