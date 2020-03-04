By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cat Duck & Chicken 825G

5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Go Cat Duck & Chicken 825G
£ 2.00
£2.43/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • For more information, go to: www.purina.co.uk/cat/go-cat
  • Our cats are natural explorers, alive to everything in their world.
  • It's what makes them such fascinating members of the family and brings so much vitality to our home. We want them to develop their free, natural love of discovery by supporting their nutritional needs.
  • That's why Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for adult cats: delicious quality cat food, carefully balanced to nourish your explorer's endless interest in his world.
  • Go-Cat® has been feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition for decades. We fill millions of bowls and this honour comes with great responsibility. It's up to us to make sure all cats who eat delicious Go-Cat® get all nutrition they need. That's why Go-Cat® recipes are made with no added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. So you can keep feeding them the same tasty food they love and feel proud about it.
  • With Go-Cat®, the world of discovery starts with the right food to support your cat's vital functions:
  • 100% complete and balanced nutrition
  • Contains fibres from natural sources to promote a good digestion
  • Go-Cat® provides your daring explorer with all the nutrition he needs and the great taste he loves, to nurture his constant discoveries and help keep healthy and happy.
  • GO-CAT® offers a great range of products to suit every age and lifestyle.
  • Crunchy & Tender two different textures for your cat's enjoyment
  • Kitten for healthy growth of kittens
  • Senior tailored nutrition for mature cats
  • Indoor helps reduce the development of hairballs
  • Helps support vital functions
  • For good digestion
  • 100% complete & balanced
  • Healthy teeth and bones supported by essential minerals and vitamin D
  • Toned muscles supported by quality protein
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by essential fatty acids
  • Healthy Urinary Tract supported by the right balance of minerals
  • No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 825G
Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Yeasts, *Equivalent to 20% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 4% Chicken and min. 4% Duck

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding (g/day)
  • 50g = 3kg
  • 70g = 4kg
  • 90g = 5kg
  • Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

825g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:30%
Fat content:11%
Crude ash:8%
Crude fibres:3%
Linoleic acid:1.8%
Arachidonic acid:0.1%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:12 500
Vit D3:1 000
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:145
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.4
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:35
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:15
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:182
Sodium selenite:0.23
Taurine:870
Additives:-
Colourants1 and antioxidants-
1no added artificial colourants-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

My Boys Love this

5 stars

I have two male cats called Alfie and Jinx, Alfie is a British Shorthair / Turkish Van Jinx is a British Shorthair / Burmese And they both love Go Cat, they don't have an other dry or wet food and their coats are lovely and glossy and they're bright, alert and active

Good as Hedgehog food

4 stars

Put this out for my hedgehog every night on a dish in his house, loves this as all gone by the morning. Definitely a hedgehog as have seen him come out of his house.

SNOWY LOVE HES GO CAT

5 stars

GO CAT IS A NICE SIZE BIT JUST RIGHT FOR ANY CAT TO EAT MY CAT IS KNOW 17 YEARS OLD AND HAS GONE FROM KITTEN GO CT RIGHT UP TO SENIOR GO CAT I JUST HAVE TO SHAKE THE BOX AND HE COME RUNING FOR HIS MEAL.

My cat adores it

5 stars

Changed from whiskers to go cat and my cat adores this far more than whiskers

Every cat loves it

5 stars

My cat started to love this food before she was a year old - she'd jump up on the counter when we were pouring it out! She sadly got hit by a car before Christmas and we've had cat food in the cupboard sitting there waiting to be eaten:( Recently another cat who is much older has been visiting our house, we gave her some go-cat and she keeps coming back for it!

Cat Picnic!!!

5 stars

So I got this a few times now and my cats just absolutely love it! One day I came back from shops and fed them (as usual) and I saw that the neighbours cats have turned up...i put out a lot of plates and none of them fought, it looked like they were having a little picnic :)

Goes down a treat!

5 stars

I have 3 cats, they have wet and dry food for meals but they always make a bee line for the go cat first, they all love it!

