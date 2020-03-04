Go Cat Duck & Chicken 825G

My Boys Love this
I have two male cats called Alfie and Jinx, Alfie is a British Shorthair / Turkish Van Jinx is a British Shorthair / Burmese And they both love Go Cat, they don't have an other dry or wet food and their coats are lovely and glossy and they're bright, alert and active
Good as Hedgehog food
Put this out for my hedgehog every night on a dish in his house, loves this as all gone by the morning. Definitely a hedgehog as have seen him come out of his house.
SNOWY LOVE HES GO CAT
GO CAT IS A NICE SIZE BIT JUST RIGHT FOR ANY CAT TO EAT MY CAT IS KNOW 17 YEARS OLD AND HAS GONE FROM KITTEN GO CT RIGHT UP TO SENIOR GO CAT I JUST HAVE TO SHAKE THE BOX AND HE COME RUNING FOR HIS MEAL.
My cat adores it
Changed from whiskers to go cat and my cat adores this far more than whiskers
Every cat loves it
My cat started to love this food before she was a year old - she'd jump up on the counter when we were pouring it out! She sadly got hit by a car before Christmas and we've had cat food in the cupboard sitting there waiting to be eaten:( Recently another cat who is much older has been visiting our house, we gave her some go-cat and she keeps coming back for it!
Cat Picnic!!!
So I got this a few times now and my cats just absolutely love it! One day I came back from shops and fed them (as usual) and I saw that the neighbours cats have turned up...i put out a lot of plates and none of them fought, it looked like they were having a little picnic :)
Goes down a treat!
I have 3 cats, they have wet and dry food for meals but they always make a bee line for the go cat first, they all love it!