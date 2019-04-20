By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cat Adult Turkey & Vegetable 825G

5(9)Write a review
£ 2.25
£2.73/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • Our cats are natural explorers, alive to everything in their world. It's what makes them such fascinating members of the family and brings so much vitality to our home.
  • That's why Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for adult cats: delicious quality cat food to nourish your explorer's endless interest in his world.
  • Go-Cat® has been feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition for decades. We fill millions of bowls and this honour comes with great responsibility. That's why Go-Cat® recipes are made with no added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives. So you can keep feeding them the same tasty food they love and feel proud about it.
  • With Go-Cat®, the world of discovery starts with the right food to support your cat's vital functions:
  • - 100% complete and balanced nutrition
  • - Contains fibres from natural sources to promote a good digestion
  • Go-Cat® provides your daring explorer with all the nutrition he needs and the great taste he loves, to nurture his constant discoveries and help keep him healthy and happy.
  • Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for adult cats: delicious quality cat food to nourish your explorer's endless interest in his world.
  • GO-CAT® offers a wide range of products for your cat regardless of age and lifestyle
  • Kitten: For healthy growth of kittens
  • Senior: Tailored Nutrition for Senior cats
  • Indoor: Helps reduce litter odour for indoor cats
  • Crunchy & Tender: Two different textures for your cat's enjoyment
  • 100% Complete & Balanced
  • Contains Fibres from natural sources to promote a good digestion
  • Healthy teeth and bones supported by essential minerals and vitamin D
  • Toned muscles supported by quality protein
  • No added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 825G
  • Contains fibres from natural sources to promote a good digestion

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6%**), Yeasts, *Equivalent to 20% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 4% Chicken and min. 4% Turkey in Diamond and Drumstick Kibbles, equivalent to 3% Chicken and 3% Turkey in product, **Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables in tripod Kibbles, with 0.15% equivalent to 1% Vegetables in product

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding (g/day)
  • 50g = 3kg
  • 70g = 4kg
  • 90g = 5kg
  • Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, everyday nutrition.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

825g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein: 30%
Fat content:11%
Crude ash:8%
Crude fibres:3%
Linoleic acid:1.8%
Arachidonic acid:0.1%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:12 500
Vit D3:1 000
-mg/kg
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:145
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.4
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:35
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:15
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:182
Sodium selenite:0.23
Taurine:870
Additives:-
Colourants1 and antioxidants-
1no added artificial colourants-

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat is obsessed

5 stars

I had my kitten on Royal Cannin for two years and wanted to change her food to something cheaper but also a good nutritious food. I tried everything it took me ages to find the right food. She plays the gocat iPad game and it just came to me I’ll try it! She absolutely adores the food and will not eat anything that’s not go cat. I couldn’t believe when she wouldn’t even eat dreamy treats!, I tried to mix them I her bowl but she sniffs then out and nudges it out of her bowl with he nose I will try to get a video it’s very funny

Loves it

5 stars

Best ever . My girls went on strike when I used anything but Purina Products. Thank u Purina

My cats can't get enough!

5 stars

We feed our two cats a mixture of wet and dry food and this is currently their go-to flavour. I've barely filled their bowl before they are already fighting their way to the food. Will definitely buy again.

Dudley really likes it

5 stars

Dudley was not well and would not eat! I bought this Go Cat product and he started eating which was great

Jess loves them can't get enough

5 stars

I can't get enough I love them day and night and there my favourite

Both cats love their crunchy food

5 stars

I always get this from my local supermarkets. They love the chicken and the fish with salmon. They don't like beef, lamb or duck. Yes fussy little madams. They have the biscuit type as a supplement to their wet food and their twice a week treat of fresh cooked fish.

SNOWY LOVE HES GO CAT

5 stars

I HAVE BEEN BUYING CO CAT FOR 17 YEARS AND MY CAT JUST LOVES IT THAT HE WILL NOT EAT ANY OTHER FOOD.

Priscilla the Fussy Feline!!

5 stars

Priscilla came from a cats rehoming centre but had obviously been fed at her previous home on the more luxury cat foods. We tried her on all the regulars to no avail until we found Purina Go Cat Turkey with added vegetables. She now comes back home every couple of hours crying for more. She is much more contented and after a good feed at four-ish she settles down in her bed for a long evening nap.

go cat

5 stars

whats to say sooty and sweepy absolutly loved it and sulked when they had there regular food back

