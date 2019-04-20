Go Cat Adult Turkey & Vegetable 825G

My cat is obsessed
I had my kitten on Royal Cannin for two years and wanted to change her food to something cheaper but also a good nutritious food. I tried everything it took me ages to find the right food. She plays the gocat iPad game and it just came to me I’ll try it! She absolutely adores the food and will not eat anything that’s not go cat. I couldn’t believe when she wouldn’t even eat dreamy treats!, I tried to mix them I her bowl but she sniffs then out and nudges it out of her bowl with he nose I will try to get a video it’s very funny
Loves it
Best ever . My girls went on strike when I used anything but Purina Products. Thank u Purina
My cats can't get enough!
We feed our two cats a mixture of wet and dry food and this is currently their go-to flavour. I've barely filled their bowl before they are already fighting their way to the food. Will definitely buy again.
Dudley really likes it
Dudley was not well and would not eat! I bought this Go Cat product and he started eating which was great
Jess loves them can't get enough
I can't get enough I love them day and night and there my favourite
Both cats love their crunchy food
I always get this from my local supermarkets. They love the chicken and the fish with salmon. They don't like beef, lamb or duck. Yes fussy little madams. They have the biscuit type as a supplement to their wet food and their twice a week treat of fresh cooked fish.
SNOWY LOVE HES GO CAT
I HAVE BEEN BUYING CO CAT FOR 17 YEARS AND MY CAT JUST LOVES IT THAT HE WILL NOT EAT ANY OTHER FOOD.
Priscilla the Fussy Feline!!
Priscilla came from a cats rehoming centre but had obviously been fed at her previous home on the more luxury cat foods. We tried her on all the regulars to no avail until we found Purina Go Cat Turkey with added vegetables. She now comes back home every couple of hours crying for more. She is much more contented and after a good feed at four-ish she settles down in her bed for a long evening nap.
go cat
whats to say sooty and sweepy absolutly loved it and sulked when they had there regular food back