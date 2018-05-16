Tesco Orvieto Classico Doc 75Cl

- Energy372kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 298kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- Orvieto Classico DOC
- Tesco Orvieto Classico DOC 2018
- Soft and dry white made with indigenous grape varieties, Trebbiano Toscana and Grechetto grapes, giving delicate flavours of citrus and ripe pears.
- Wine of Italy
- Fresh & fruity
- From Orvieto in Italy's Umbrian region
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk and sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Flavours of Citrus and Ripe Pear
Region of Origin
Umbria
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
GRUPPO ITALIANO VINI S.p.A.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
PAOLO NARDO
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Trebbiano, Grechetto
Vinification Details
- The grapes are fermented off the skins, after soft crushing. The first-pressing must is cold settled and ferments at controlled temperature. Before bottling, the new wine softens out in temperature controlled stainless steel vats with a nitrogen purge to protect against oxidation.
History
- Some of the world's most famous and popular wines and one of firsts and ancient doc of Italy regarding white wines. The history of Orvieto wine comes back to the Etruscan period.
Regional Information
- The production area of the “DOC” Orvieto is located on the hills around the rock of Orvieto, where “viticulture” has a thousand-year tradition; the soils,both of volcanic and sedimentary origin and the particularly favourable climate characterize this area with a high viticultural and oenological vocation, and it is thanks to this “natural” combination of elements that Orvieto is one of the most famous and appreciate wine around the world
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with mushroom risotto or pasta.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- G.I.V. S.p.A.,
- Bardolino,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|298kJ / 72kcal
|372kJ / 90kcal
|Alcohol
|9.86g
|12.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
