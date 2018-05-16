By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Orvieto Classico Doc 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Orvieto Classico Doc 75Cl
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 298kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Orvieto Classico DOC
  • Tesco Orvieto Classico DOC 2018
  • Soft and dry white made with indigenous grape varieties, Trebbiano Toscana and Grechetto grapes, giving delicate flavours of citrus and ripe pears.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • From Orvieto in Italy's Umbrian region
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Flavours of Citrus and Ripe Pear

Region of Origin

Umbria

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

GRUPPO ITALIANO VINI S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

PAOLO NARDO

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Trebbiano, Grechetto

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are fermented off the skins, after soft crushing. The first-pressing must is cold settled and ferments at controlled temperature. Before bottling, the new wine softens out in temperature controlled stainless steel vats with a nitrogen purge to protect against oxidation.

History

  • Some of the world's most famous and popular wines and one of firsts and ancient doc of Italy regarding white wines. The history of Orvieto wine comes back to the Etruscan period.

Regional Information

  • The production area of the “DOC” Orvieto is located on the hills around the rock of Orvieto, where “viticulture” has a thousand-year tradition; the soils,both of volcanic and sedimentary origin and the particularly favourable climate characterize this area with a high viticultural and oenological vocation, and it is thanks to this “natural” combination of elements that Orvieto is one of the most famous and appreciate wine around the world

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with mushroom risotto or pasta.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy298kJ / 72kcal372kJ / 90kcal
Alcohol9.86g12.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

