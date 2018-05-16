By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danone Light & Free Blueberry Yogurt 4 X 115G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Danone Light & Free Blueberry Yogurt 4 X 115G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Each 115g serving contains
  • Energy228 kJ 54 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fat free yogurt with fruit and sweeteners
  • Have you noticed our new look? It's part of our journey to reduce our impact on the environment.
  • Find out more on our website.
  • Pass me the spoon!
  • Join us on:
  • lightandfree.com
  • Instagram @lightandfreeuk
  • Facebook lightandfreeuk
  • That's what our thick & creamy Greek style yogurt is all about. 100% delicious, 0% fat and no added sugar.**
  • **Contains naturally occuring sugars
  • 228 kJ 54 kcal per pot△
  • △3% of an adult's reference intake. Per 100g: 198kJ/47kcal
  • Light* & Free
  • Live free
  • Everyone should be able to express themselves, to live life free.
  • Free to explore, experiment, experience. Without anything stopping you.
  • *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
  • Discover the other Light & Free flavours
  • Cherry
  • Coconut
  • Strawberry
  • Lemon
  • This outer wrap contains important information: please read before discarding.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • 0% fat
  • 0% added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry (6%), Starches (Potato, Tapioca), Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate, Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK Free Phone 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI Callsave 1800 949992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 115g serving%RI*** per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)198228
-47543
Fat (g)0.10.10
of which saturates (g)0.000
Carbohydrate (g)6.87.83
of which sugars (g)6.06.98
Fibre (g)0.30.3-
Protein (g)4.45.110
Salt (g)0.170.193
Calcium (mg) (RI***)154 (19%)17722
***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

