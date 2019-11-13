By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Pesto & Parmigiano Breaded Chicken 355G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Pesto & Parmigiano Breaded Chicken 355G
£ 6.00
£16.91/kg

Offer

Half of a pack (151g**) cooked contains
  • Energy293kcal 1231kJ
    15%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 815kJ (194kcal)

Product Description

  • 2 Chicken breast fillets with pesto butter covered in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Tender British chicken breasts filled with a fragrant basil pesto butter and coated with golden, crunchy ciabatta style crumb
  • Tender British chicken breasts filled with a fragrant basil pesto butter and coated with golden, crunchy ciabatta style crumb
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (69%), Ciabatta Style Breadcrumbs, Batter, Basil Pesto Butter, Wheat Flour. Ciabatta Style Breadcrumbs contains: Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Parsley, Olive Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Paprika, Sea Salt, Black Pepper. Basil Pesto Butter contains: Butter (Milk), Basil, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper. Batter contains: Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Annatto). Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place product directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.
  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

355g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a pack (151g**) contains
Energy815kJ (194kcal) 1231kJ (293kcal)
Fat7.2g10.9g
saturates3.3g5.0g
Carbohydrate10.5g15.9g
sugars0.9g1.4g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein21.5g32.5g
Salt0.4g0.6g
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Vile - NOT

5 stars

I disagree with everything the previous reviewer complains is wrong with this dish. I was in receipt of large chicken breasts that were both of a good quality and tasty. (I turned them over to cook them so that the 'soggy' breadcrumbs - from being in the packet = were on the top and that worked fine.) Although I would have liked a little more sauce this wasn't due to lack of or dryness but because the sauce is delicious, really rich and garlicky.,

Leave it on the shelf

1 stars

Dry, tasteless chicken with bits of tough connective tissue, encased in even dryer breadcrumbs on the top and soggy ones underneath. The promise of the much needed lubrication “oozing” from the chicken was a blatant lie and the tiny amount inside was devoid of any flavour of basil or Parmesan. We didn’t finish this as it was just vile.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here