Tesco Finest Pesto & Parmigiano Breaded Chicken 355G

Vile - NOT
I disagree with everything the previous reviewer complains is wrong with this dish. I was in receipt of large chicken breasts that were both of a good quality and tasty. (I turned them over to cook them so that the 'soggy' breadcrumbs - from being in the packet = were on the top and that worked fine.) Although I would have liked a little more sauce this wasn't due to lack of or dryness but because the sauce is delicious, really rich and garlicky.,
Leave it on the shelf
Dry, tasteless chicken with bits of tough connective tissue, encased in even dryer breadcrumbs on the top and soggy ones underneath. The promise of the much needed lubrication “oozing” from the chicken was a blatant lie and the tiny amount inside was devoid of any flavour of basil or Parmesan. We didn’t finish this as it was just vile.