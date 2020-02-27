Groov-E Portable Cd Player Black

Groove delight
Bought this to listen to my music without affecting others
Easy to use
I wanted this to listen music in the garden, its good apart from only one side of the earphones working
Super CD player
For the price of this CD player, its great. Really pleased I bought it.
Excellent for the price
Good quality personal cd player for the price, very good sound and easy controls to use
great listening easy to use
my wife loves it on her hour long travel on the bus and so easy to carry
Bought as a present
Once opened it was all going well until we tried play a cd. Track 1 ok then it was skipping all through the other tracks. Tried the cd on another device and it was perfect. Took the player back to my local Tesco and got a full refund.
Nice. Cd player
Had it for about 4 weeks. sounds are good nice to hear my CDs again
Could do with a little more volume
Purchased for my wife who loves music but is in hospital so the player was ideal
Poor sound qualityy
I bought this player primarily to listen to relaxation cd’s. Very poor sound quality. Definitely not the cd or headphones as playing ok on another player.
exactly what i wanted
I bought this 2 weeks ago ,it's great just what i wanted does exactly what it says it would