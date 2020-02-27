By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov-E Portable Cd Player Black

4(25)Write a review
Product Description

  • Compatible with CD and CDRW
  • 3.5mm stereo earphone jack
  • LCD display
  • - Anti-Skip Protection
  • - CD-R/CD-RW Compatible
  • - LCD Display
  • - 20 Tracks Programmable Memory
  • - Repeat and Skip/Search Function
  • - Battery Level Indicator
  • The Groov-e Personal CD Player will take you back to the 90s and give you the perfect excuse to listen to some golden oldies.
  • The classic LCD display and control buttons are just how they used to be - allowing you to skip and search through your favourite songs. The Anti-Skip Protection feature also prevents the music from jumping whilst you're on the move.
  • Further functions include a battery indicator and a 20-track programmable memory. A pair of earphones are also included to get your started immediately!

Information

25 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Groove delight

4 stars

Bought this to listen to my music without affecting others

Easy to use

4 stars

I wanted this to listen music in the garden, its good apart from only one side of the earphones working

Super CD player

5 stars

For the price of this CD player, its great. Really pleased I bought it.

Excellent for the price

5 stars

Good quality personal cd player for the price, very good sound and easy controls to use

great listening easy to use

5 stars

my wife loves it on her hour long travel on the bus and so easy to carry

Bought as a present

1 stars

Once opened it was all going well until we tried play a cd. Track 1 ok then it was skipping all through the other tracks. Tried the cd on another device and it was perfect. Took the player back to my local Tesco and got a full refund.

Nice. Cd player

4 stars

Had it for about 4 weeks. sounds are good nice to hear my CDs again

Could do with a little more volume

3 stars

Purchased for my wife who loves music but is in hospital so the player was ideal

Poor sound qualityy

2 stars

I bought this player primarily to listen to relaxation cd’s. Very poor sound quality. Definitely not the cd or headphones as playing ok on another player.

exactly what i wanted

5 stars

I bought this 2 weeks ago ,it's great just what i wanted does exactly what it says it would

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

