Snapple Pink Lemonade Still Juice Drink 473Ml
- Energy229kJ 54kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars11g13%
- Salt0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ / 23kcal
Product Description
- Still Lemon Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- I want a delicious and refreshing lemonade. One more wish, genie! Make it pink! Tart and tangy, sweet Snapple Pink Lemonade.
- Born in New York, Made for Everyone
- Snapple offers a fun, flavourful experience that engages your senses for your best interruption of the day
- Flavoured juice drink with natural fruit flavouring
- Real fruit taste
- No artificial flavours or colours
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 473ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (13%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Natural Citrus Fruits Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 daysBest Before End: See Neck of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving.
Number of uses
Each bottle contains 2 x 236ml servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- REJECT PRODUCT IF LID SAFETY BUTTON HAS POPPED UP.
Name and address
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|97kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
Safety information
