By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snapple Pink Lemonade Still Juice Drink 473Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Snapple Pink Lemonade Still Juice Drink 473Ml
£ 1.00
£0.21/100ml

Offer

Each 236ml serving* contains,*Each bottle contains 2 x 236ml servings
  • Energy229kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11g
    13%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Still Lemon Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at:
  • Facebook@ SnappleUK
  • Instagram@SnappleUK
  • www.snapple.eu
  • I want a delicious and refreshing lemonade. One more wish, genie! Make it pink! Tart and tangy, sweet Snapple Pink Lemonade.
  • Born in New York, Made for Everyone
  • Snapple offers a fun, flavourful experience that engages your senses for your best interruption of the day
  • Flavoured juice drink with natural fruit flavouring
  • Real fruit taste
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 473ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (13%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Natural Citrus Fruits Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 daysBest Before End: See Neck of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

Each bottle contains 2 x 236ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • REJECT PRODUCT IF LID SAFETY BUTTON HAS POPPED UP.

Name and address

  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • www.snapple.eu

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 97kJ / 23kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 5.7g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

REJECT PRODUCT IF LID SAFETY BUTTON HAS POPPED UP.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Coca Cola 10X330ml

£ 4.00
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Oasis Citrus Punch 1.5 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 6X380ml

£ 2.00
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Coca Cola Regular 24 X 330Ml Pack

£ 9.00
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here