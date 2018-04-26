Groov E Fusion Bluetooth On Ear Gold

Just the job
I was looking for a set of over the ear headphones that either my husband or I could use and these are ideal. I use them to listen to audiobooks & to watch movies, the sound is clear and the adjustable headband allows either of us to use them. Easy to set up & link to handsets via Bluetooth.
Fine for the price
Perfectly adequate headphones for the price, sound quality is ok, No major negatives
Good quality
Great sound, good bass. Solid build and comfortable. Very pleased with them.
Brilliant
Great sound. Looks good and really comfy. Very easy to set up. All round great product.
Great
Bought this headphones over a month ago, I absolutely love this headphones. Great price aswell.
Great little headphones
Bought as a Christmas gift and my daughter is very happy with them. Good sound quality, great battery life, comfortable to wear.
Superb value!
Bought these for each of my daughters (12 & 10) They're comfortable and offer good sound quality both with and without wires.
Brilliant
Being so cheap, I wasn’t expecting much, but they are brilliant, the sound is great and they look expensive.
Look good
Brought one each for my granddaughters after reading the reviews, the are very pleased with them,
Great earphones
Purchased these for our son for Xmas as he constantly 'twiddles' with the wire when wearing his wired earphones. Really great sound for music (I had to charge them and try them before wrapping them!!) Clear sound. Great bass. Wireless option is fab. Great colour. Our son's favourite colour is yellow. Great price too. Was going to order and became distracted. Returned to Tesco website the next day to find when it reloaded, these earphones £10 cheaper than when I originally saw them. Great option for delivery to our local store too. Downside - When watching YouTube and altering sound, video skips to next/back instead of adjusting the volume. Would have been 5 stars had this not happened.