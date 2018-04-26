By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov E Fusion Bluetooth On Ear Gold

4.5(43)Write a review
Groov E Fusion Bluetooth On Ear Gold
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Wireless headphones with Bluetooth®
  • Up to 10 hours of audio playback \n
  • Built-in microphone
  • Groov-e Fusion Wireless Bluetooth or Wired Stereo Headphones - Gold
  • The Groov-e Fusion headphones are unique in that they can playback both wirelessly and with a wire. Bluetooth connectivity allows the headphones to playback wirelessly for up to 10 hours - making them ideal for users on the go. A built-in microphone also allows users to make phone calls hands-free whilst in the car, at the office or on the move. A micro-USB charger is included for re-charging the headphones and within 2 hours, users are back on the move with up to 10 additional hours or wireless playback.
  • Alternatively, for those who prefer to use a cable and save battery, the Fusion headphones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack for corded audio playback. This option is perfect for anyone on long plane journeys or who are simply ‘staying put'.
  • The Fusion headphones are built for simplicity yet pack exceptional treble and bass, thanks to 40mm drivers. Over-ear noise isolating cushions also provide enhanced sound as well as long-listening comfort. Swivel earcups offer users the ease of adjusting the headphones to suit their needs and an adjustable headband with a folding mechanism allows for added comfort.
  • The Groov-e Fusion headphones are perfect for users on the go or for those resting in the comfort of their homes. These versatile headphones are available 3 stunning colours options - black, gold and silver.
  • Wireless or Wired....the choice is yours!

Information

43 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just the job

5 stars

I was looking for a set of over the ear headphones that either my husband or I could use and these are ideal. I use them to listen to audiobooks & to watch movies, the sound is clear and the adjustable headband allows either of us to use them. Easy to set up & link to handsets via Bluetooth.

Fine for the price

4 stars

Perfectly adequate headphones for the price, sound quality is ok, No major negatives

Good quality

5 stars

Great sound, good bass. Solid build and comfortable. Very pleased with them.

Brilliant

5 stars

Great sound. Looks good and really comfy. Very easy to set up. All round great product.

Great

5 stars

Bought this headphones over a month ago, I absolutely love this headphones. Great price aswell.

Great little headphones

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas gift and my daughter is very happy with them. Good sound quality, great battery life, comfortable to wear.

Superb value!

5 stars

Bought these for each of my daughters (12 & 10) They're comfortable and offer good sound quality both with and without wires.

Brilliant

5 stars

Being so cheap, I wasn’t expecting much, but they are brilliant, the sound is great and they look expensive.

Look good

5 stars

Brought one each for my granddaughters after reading the reviews, the are very pleased with them,

Great earphones

4 stars

Purchased these for our son for Xmas as he constantly 'twiddles' with the wire when wearing his wired earphones. Really great sound for music (I had to charge them and try them before wrapping them!!) Clear sound. Great bass. Wireless option is fab. Great colour. Our son's favourite colour is yellow. Great price too. Was going to order and became distracted. Returned to Tesco website the next day to find when it reloaded, these earphones £10 cheaper than when I originally saw them. Great option for delivery to our local store too. Downside - When watching YouTube and altering sound, video skips to next/back instead of adjusting the volume. Would have been 5 stars had this not happened.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

