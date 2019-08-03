By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 36 Cheesecake Bites 1.15Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining 36 Cheesecake Bites 1.15Kg

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£1.05/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Product Description

  • Selection pack containing: 18 chocolate cheesecakes on a chocolate flavoured crumb, topped with chocolate powder, 9 vanilla flavour cheesecakes on a biscuit crumb topped with a sweet dusting, 9 lemon cheesecakes on a biscuit crumb, topped with a sweet dusting.
  • A selection of individual creamy cheesecake bites in 3 different flavours; chocolate, vanilla and lemon.
  • Pack size: 1150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pack. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.15kg e (4 x 287.5g)

  • Each Cheesecake Bite
    • Energy560kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.6g
      12%
    • Saturates4.3g
      22%
    • Sugars7.6g
      8%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 423kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fulle Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Belgian Dark Chocolate (10%), Palm Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

    Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

    Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.

    Allergy Information

    • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Cheesecake Bite (32g)
    Energy1762kJ / 423kcal560kJ / 134kcal
    Fat27.0g8.6g
    Saturates13.4g4.3g
    Carbohydrate39.2g12.5g
    Sugars23.9g7.6g
    Fibre1.3g0.4g
    Protein5.1g1.6g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each Cheesecake Bite
    • Energy541kJ 130kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates4.1g
      21%
    • Sugars6.6g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 408kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

    Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.

    Allergy Information

    • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheesecake Bite (32g)
    Energy1702kJ / 408kcal541kJ / 130kcal
    Fat26.2g8.3g
    Saturates12.9g4.1g
    Carbohydrate37.6g12.0g
    Sugars20.9g6.6g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein5.2g1.6g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each Cheesecake Bite
    • Energy514kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat8.0g
      11%
    • Saturates4.1g
      21%
    • Sugars5.9g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1617kJ / 388kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Ful Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Lemon Juice (2.5%), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Lemon Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

    Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.

    Allergy Information

    • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheesecake Bite (32g)
    Energy1617kJ / 388kcal514kJ / 123kcal
    Fat25.2g8.0g
    Saturates12.8g4.1g
    Carbohydrate34.7g11.0g
    Sugars18.4g5.9g
    Fibre1.2g0.4g
    Protein5.0g1.6g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for large party

5 stars

Lovely little bite size cheesecakes great for party, slightly fiddly to get out of plastic container, nice flavours would buy them again

