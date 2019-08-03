Tesco Easy Entertaining 36 Cheesecake Bites 1.15Kg

Good value for large party
Lovely little bite size cheesecakes great for party, slightly fiddly to get out of plastic container, nice flavours would buy them again
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K.
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pack. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled
1.15kg e (4 x 287.5g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 423kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fulle Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Belgian Dark Chocolate (10%), Palm Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Cheesecake Bite (32g)
|Energy
|1762kJ / 423kcal
|560kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|27.0g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|13.4g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|23.9g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 408kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Cheesecake Bite (32g)
|Energy
|1702kJ / 408kcal
|541kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|26.2g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|12.9g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|37.6g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|20.9g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1617kJ / 388kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Ful Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Lemon Juice (2.5%), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Lemon Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Cheesecake Bite (32g)
|Energy
|1617kJ / 388kcal
|514kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|12.8g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|34.7g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|18.4g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
